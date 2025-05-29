Commute times could soon double | Inquirer Lower Merion

Hi, Lower Merion! 👋

Commute times into Center City could jump for Paoli/Thorndale rush hour riders if Regional Rail service is slashed. Also this week, the community mourns the death of a longtime volunteer firefighter, Nike is reportedly releasing new Lower Merion-themed Kobe Bryant sneakers, and the duo behind the beloved Bala Cynwyd restaurant Lark is hosting a French fry pop-up starting next month.

Advertisement

It’s been a few months since we first launched this newsletter, and we want to hear from you. How are we doing? Tell us by taking our survey or emailing us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Commuting into Center City is already tedious, but if SEPTA’s proposed cuts go through starting this fall and into the winter, the time it takes for Lower Merion residents to make the trek in could get considerably longer.

Facing a $213 million annual structural deficit, SEPTA has proposed service reductions and cuts, including the elimination of the Paoli/Thorndale and Cynwyd Regional Rail lines. If commuters are forced to find alternate transportation, an estimated 275,000 additional cars could swarm roads across the region, adding 70,000 collective hours to drivers’ daily time spent in weekday morning traffic.

For Narberth residents, a 20-minute ride on the Paoli/Thorndale line could become a roughly 47-minute drive via I-76, according to data from the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission.

“Traffic is already ridiculous in our little neck of the woods,” one resident, who lives just a 63-second walk to Narberth Station, said.

Explore how your commute could be impacted by SEPTA service reductions here.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

A new ranking puts Lower Merion among the three best public school districts in the state. Lower Merion is also the top-ranked district in Eastern Pennsylvania, based on PSSA and Keystone Exam results. (Pittsburgh Business Times) Sacred Heart Academy in Bryn Mawr is expanding its early childhood education program for the 2025-26 school year, adding a co-ed preschool option for 3 and 4 year olds.

🍽️ On our Plate

A wine and French fry pairing pop-up is coming to Bala Cynwyd next month. Chef Nick Elmi and Fia Berisha, the creators also behind Lark, will bring Fifi’s Fry & Co. to The Landing Kitchen starting June 21, where they’ll serve fries topped with elevated ingredients like caviar, cured egg yolk, and yogurt powder. You can also find the house burger and a fried chicken sandwich there, The Inquirer’s Michael Klein reports.

🎳 Things to Do

🔥 Bonfire, Bluegrass, & Blooms: Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy light bites, plus tunes from Midnight Flyer Bluegrass. ⏰ Friday, May 30, 5-7 p.m. 💵 Free for Lower Merion Conservancy members, $5 for non-members 📍 Rolling Hill Park

🍋 Alex’s “Original” Lemonade Stand: Commemorate the 25th anniversary of Alex Scott’s first lemonade stand at the same school she attended. The event includes food, games, raffles, races, and, of course, lemonade, to benefit the Wynnewood nonprofit created in her name. ⏰ Saturday, May 31, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 💵 Free to attend 📍 Penn Wynne Elementary School

🎸 Chuck Prophet & His Cumbia Shoes: The Bryn Mawr Twilight Concerts kick off for the season with a performance from this California-rooted singer-songwriter. ⏰ Saturday, May 31, 7 p.m. 💵 $24.84 📍 Bryn Mawr Gazebo

🚑 Family Day at Ashbridge Park: The Rosemont-Villanova Civic Association is hosting this second annual event that features an ambulance tour, animals, ice cream, and a raffle. ⏰ Sunday, June 1, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ashbridge Park

📖 Book Folding Workshop: Learn how to fold pages into works of art. ⏰ Monday, June 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Penn Wynne Library

🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month Crafternoon: Kids can make their own colorful wand craft. ⏰ Wednesday, June 4, 3-5 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Gladwyne Library

🎶 Music in the Park: Narberth’s Wednesday Night Concert Series is also kicking off for the season, with a performance from U2 tribute band, Mysterious Ways. ⏰ Wednesday, June 4, 7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Chet Tyson Pavilion

🏡 On the Market

Spanning 4,700 square feet, this Villanova home offers modern amenities, a piece of history, and ample privacy thanks to its nearly seven-acre lot. Built in 1965, the house has five bedrooms, including a first-floor primary suite with dual bathrooms. Three additional bedrooms can be found on the second story, while a studio apartment is located above the garage. The latter has its own entrance, making it suitable for use as a guest or in-law suite or as a home office. Renovated in 2014, the home has a bright, sophisticated interior. The property also features a two-story barn that dates back to about 1865. Originally from Canada, it was rebuilt on site and could be converted into additional living space or used for entertaining. There are also ponds, waterfalls, gardens, and a walking trail throughout the property.

Price: $2.995M | Size: 4,700 SF | Acreage: 6.88

Have you seen an interesting listing in or around Lower Merion? Share it with us in an email to lowermerion@inquirer.com.

🗣️ We want to hear from you!

See something we’re missing? Want to alert us about a community event? Take our survey or reach out to us at lowermerion@inquirer.com.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

This suburban content is produced with support from the Leslie Miller and Richard Worley Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism. Editorial content is created independently of the project donors. Gifts to support The Inquirer’s high-impact journalism can be made at inquirer.com/donate. A list of Lenfest Institute donors can be found at lenfestinstitute.org/supporters.