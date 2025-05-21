⭐ Does Philly really have any Michelin stars? | Let’s Eat

Michelin is coming to town. Will its inspectors be impressed? Sit in on our chat as we chew this over.

Also in this edition:

Money-saving tip: Here’s a cool way to cut your grocery bill. A mystery: Do the Phillies’ opponents get the best cheesesteaks at Citizens Bank Park? An Inquirer investigation. New restaurants: May has brought a long list of openings, which I bring you here. And read on for exclusive news of more places on the way.

— Mike Klein

Chefs like Mike Solomonov, Jesse Ito, Chad Williams, Marc Vetri, and Nich Bazik turned out for last week’s announcement that Michelin inspectors are roaming Philly-area dining rooms. Everyone is now asking: Which restaurants might land in the elite guide? Inquirer critic Craig LaBan and staff writer Kiki Aranita share their ideas.

Two ambitious Mexican restaurants, a French brasserie, a trattoria, a high-tech darts parlor, and even a Little Gay Pub are just part of the list of Philadelphia-area openings for May. Here they are.

But wait, there’s more:

Ice Cream West Chester (14 N. Church St.), in the former Juice Pod, adheres to the same naming convention as Speer Madanat’s highly regarded Pizza West Chester and Steaks West Chester. His ultra-rich soft-serve ice cream (10% cream) and scoops of custard (14%) follow the pattern, too, with quality ingredients such as Madagascar vanilla, French cocoa, coconut cream, ground peanut butter, and baklava (for the custard) made by his wife, Samat. Hours are sort of fluid for now, but will eventually be noon-9 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, noon-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday.

Amma’s South Indian Cuisine, an Inquirer 76 restaurant, has soft-opened its fifth location, at 7000 Midlantic Drive in Mount Laurel. There’s a grand-opening party set for 6-9 p.m. May 29 with free food. Donations for the Food Bank of South Jersey will be accepted and partners Sathish Varadhan and Balakrishnan Duraisamy will match all funds collected. This location, a BYOB, offers a buffet as well as full service, and it’s the first Amma’s with a tandoori oven and naan on the menu. Varadhan and Duraisamy are in for a busy summer: In June, the Amma’s location at 1518 Chestnut St. in Center City will move to the former home of Max Brenner at 1500 Walnut St., and a late-summer opening in Newtown, Bucks County, is also on the books.

The cheesesteak served to visiting teams at Citizens Bank Park is rumored to be tastier than the ones offered to fans in the stands. We sent Tommy Rowan to check it out.

Drinks: New locations for Wissahickon Brewing and Dressler Estate

Wissahickon Brewing Co. just opened a second, more expansive location in Olde Kensington, and Jenn Ladd drops in to catch up with the Gill family owners. This one has more food and even kombucha.

Brian and Olga Dressler now have a larger home for Dressler Estate, the acclaimed cidery they launched in 2016 out of their detached garage. They grand open their new production space and tasting room at 112 E. Lancaster Ave. in Downingtown on Friday (5-9 p.m.) and Saturday (2-9 p.m.). Local beer, wine, and small plates are also available, in addition to alcohol-free options. Brian Dressler says he’s still keeping his car on the street. The garage will be used for experimental batches and R&D.

👎 In other cider news: Hale & True (613 S. Seventh St.) has announced that Saturday is its last day after seven years at that location and 10 years in business.

Asha Prihar rarely pays more than $70 for a week’s worth of groceries for her and her boyfriend. Erin McCarthy reports on her method: She’s gamified the experience. Does it work? All the items in the photo above cost $57.

Scoops

More details about WineDive Rittenhouse, due midsummer in a former nail salon at 1534 Sansom St., next to Oscar’s: Owners Heather Annechiarico, Chris Fetfatzes, and Susan Freeman, reviving the name from their fire-shuttered South Street location, are aiming for a dark, divey, late-1970s-Hollywood-meets-Atlantic City-hideaway vibe with 30 seats, including 14 at the bar and the rest at retro banquettes. Twenty wines will be sold by the glass, including grower Champagne, alpine whites, and skin-contact oranges alongside old world styles such as Burgundy, Barolo, and Bordeaux, plus cocktails such as a Rusty Nail and a yuzu Bay Breeze. Food examples: a roast beef sandwich inspired by Shank’s & Evelyn’s, “antipast” from a family recipe, chicken nuggets, brûléed pimento cheese dip with Cheez-Its, and what they’re calling a “sexy grilled cheese” with burnt ends on Mighty Bread Co. bread. Walk-ins only. They’re also planning a higher-end bar upstairs called Liquorette, to open later in the year.

Fifi’s Fry & Co. is a French fry-focused pop-up from chef Nick Elmi and Fia Berisha at the Landing Kitchen, their riverside restaurant in Bala Cynwyd. (Go upstairs to check out sister establishment Lark.) They’re pairing wines with hand-cut russets that are topped with elevated ingredients such as sustainably sourced caviar, cured egg yolk, and yogurt powder, as shown here. (Other varieties include tuna poke, braised octopus XO, pizzaiole, and crab dip.) Debut is 3-9 p.m. June 21. The house burger and fried chicken sandwich will be available for purchase, alongside wines by the glass and a classic dirty martini.

Restaurant report

Corio. This casual pizzeria/small-plater from an all-star crew — chef David Feola (ex-Ember & Ash) and Vernick alums James Smith and Ryan Mulholland (currently director of operations at CookNSolo) — is in soft-opening mode next to Two Locals/Liberty Kitchen in uCity Square (3675 Market St.).

That is, they’re turning out pizza and an abbreviated menu for takeout and sit-down lunch (11 a.m.-6 p.m.) Monday to Saturday while they await the liquor license. Seating is at high-tops near the bar, as well as at tables in a smaller dining room.

Corio, 3675 Market St. (entrance on 37th St.). Current hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Wheelchair accessible.

Briefly noted

Chickie’s & Pete’s, continuing a Memorial Day Weekend tradition, will pay the Atlantic City Expressway tolls (cash and EZ-Pass) for motorists headed east through the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday. The sports-bar chain will host a festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Farley Service Plaza with free Crabfries, a car show, and exhibitors including the Funny Farm rescue sanctuary, New Jersey State Police K9 dog team, and Atlantic City International Airport’s fire and rescue equipment.

Fishtown District has assembled two dozen-plus bars and eateries for a summertime happy hour called Fishtown Taps, running 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays with $5 beers, $6 wines, $7 cocktails, and discounted appetizers and zero-proof cocktails. It runs through October. The list of outlets is available through the FYND app. (In other happy-hour news: Center City District Sips will throw a preview party from 5-8 p.m. May 28 at Dilworth Park, outside of City Hall. Sips, marking its 21st year as a Wednesday-night outing, resumes for the season June 4.)

Women Against Abuse’s 17th annual Dish It Up, featuring a cooking competition among woman chefs and an open bar, takes over the Crystal Tea Room at the Wanamaker Building from 6-9 p.m. June 11. Tickets (starting at $81.88 including fees) are here.

Craving “a cerebral, metatheatrical work” of theater? Critic Alix Rosenfeld reviews Celine Song’s Endlings, playing through June 1 at Hedgerow Theatre Company in Media. Dinner idea: Craig LaBan enjoyed his recent meals at the relocated BYOB Fond, about three minutes away.

“Starbucks to your door 24/7″ is the big move for Gopuff, which has just expanded its delivery area. They’re delivering free iced coffees on Wednesday to celebrate. Read on for details.

Farewell, McMillan’s Bakery, which closed over the weekend.

❓Pop quiz

Where at the Jersey Shore does this saucy pizza come from?

A) Seven Mile Pies

B) Tony Boloney’s

C) Squares & Fare

D) Tony’s Baltimore Grill

Find out if you know the answer.

Ask Mike anything

What is going on at 16th and South Streets, where Tio Flores was? Someone said on Reddit that it’s the guys from Cheu and Bing Bing Dim Sum. — Don K.

It is indeed Ben Puchowitz and Shawn Darragh, who had Cheu Fishtown and Bing Bing Dim Sum. But they’ve brought in new partners — former employees and twin brothers Bryan and Kyle Donovan — for an entirely new restaurant called Banshee. Read on for the details.

