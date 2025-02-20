DEP tested air for six chemical compounds near SPS Technologies, Philly tested for more

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said Thursday it tested the air for six chemical compounds just southeast of the SPS Technologies fire in Abington and did not detect “any chemicals of concern.”

The state’s lead environmental regulator also launched a webpage devoted to the incident where it will update with the latest information on its findings on the fire that ignited Monday night.

The agency said it is working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to monitor two sites southeast, and downwind, of the Highland Ave, Abington, Montgomery County plant.

One monitor is at the railroad tracks between the plant and the houses southeast of the plant. The second is next to the Jenkintown Middle/High school complex. Bucks County’s Hazmat Team roved the air with handheld meters.

The DEP and EPA tested for three sizes of particulate matter, hydrogen cyanide, chlorine, volatile organic compounds, hydrogen sulfide and sulfuric acid.

Officials did not say why they tested specifically for those chemicals, and did not release any information as to what chemicals were being stored or used at SPS Technologies at the time.

Separately, DEP said Wednesday that some chemicals were detected in nearby Tookany Creek, but at low levels that did not pose a concern.

Meanwhile, the DEP report comes on the heels of separate air monitoring conducted by Philadelphia for 11 compounds.

James Garrow, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said the city, which is near the border of Abington, took a sample Tuesday with a canister at Kenmore Ave. and Stewart Road.

The sample was run through a mass spectrometer for a broad view of compounds in the air and their concentrations.

The city has said none of the chemicals reached the level of a health threat.

In addition, the city conducted “realtime monitoring” from a mobile van for a smaller list of pollutants and toxics on scene.

This is a developing story and will likely be updated.