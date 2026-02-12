Swarthmore library ditches overdue fees | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Swarthmore Public Library has done away with late fees. Here’s why. Also this week, nonprofit organization Elwyn broke ground on its new $45 million school, a new golf simulator with a restaurant and bar is coming to Springfield, plus a Nether Providence Township woman believed to be missing was safely located.

Swarthmore Public Library is no longer charging overdue fees. Members of the library’s staff hope the action makes it clear that it truly is a free space, noting that overdue fees were counterproductive to that mission.

Overdue fines make up about 1% of the library’s budget, and the library’s staff said they hope to close the $5,000 gap through fundraising.

To ensure loaned items are returned, the library will assess a “lost” fee if something’s not returned within three weeks. Like the overdue fines, it’ll be erased once that item is returned.

💡 Community News

Swarthmore’s planning commission is meeting Wednesday to again review Swarthmore College’s Cunningham Fields proposal, which has been met with some community pushback. The school is looking to redevelop its aging athletic complex, including the facilities off College Avenue and North Chester Road, into new tennis courts, spectator seating, updated grass and turf fields, and a pavilion with restrooms and team meeting areas. If the commission issues an opinion following the meeting, council could then approve or deny the plan. The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Daily Times) A Nether Providence Township woman thought to be missing for more than two weeks was located on Tuesday afternoon and is safe, police said. Earlier this week, Nether Providence police received a report that 73-year-old Margaret Coyne was missing and hadn’t been seen since Jan. 22, prompting them to ask the public for help finding her. Coyne was staying with a friend nearby due to “cold weather conditions” at her home. Elwyn, the nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual disabilities, broke ground on its new school on Friday. The $45 million project is expected to be completed by August 2027 and welcome students shortly after. It will have two tracks, one for those expected to continue in a residential program there, and another for those who are more independent. The Middletown Township-headquartered organization is currently undertaking a 10-year, $100 million master plan to its campus. X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator with a bar and restaurant, is planning to open a location at 751 W. Sproul Road in the Springfield Shopping Center, taking over the space currently occupied by Mattress Firm. On Tuesday, Springfield Township’s board of commissioners approved the operators to have a small kitchen in the space, which required conditional use approval. X-Golf will have a small lounge area with TVs, an eight- to 10-seat bar, and eight golf simulators, where it will also have leagues and clinics. The kitchen will serve bar food like chicken fingers, flatbreads, pizzas, and nachos, with a goal of partnering with area restaurants, such as Johnny Paisano’s. There are currently two other X-Golf locations in the region, one in Chester Springs and one at the Village at Painters’ Crossing Shopping Center. X-Golf Springfield hasn’t set an opening date yet. Delaware County has a new interim chief of social services and community programs. The county council last week approved the appointment of Chris Welsh to the role. Welsh previously served as the county’s public defender. Taylor Dunn was appointed to take Welsh’s place as interim public defender. Eddie Bauer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday and is beginning to wind down operations at its 175 remaining stores, which includes a location in The Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Glen Mills. It may not be the end of the road for the outdoor apparel retailer, though, which is seeking a buyer.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Rose Tree Media School District has early dismissals tomorrow for the elementary schools, and no school on Monday. There’s a student blood drive at Penncrest High School today and the three-day run of its musical, The Phantom of the Opera, kicks off tomorrow night. Next Thursday, Springton Lake Middle School is hosting a workshop at 6:30 p.m. on screen dependence and how to create a healthy balance. See the district’s full calendar here. Wallingford-Swarthmore School District has no classes on Monday and Tuesday. The high school is hosting the Chris King Memorial Basketball Marathon tomorrow. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

A new restaurant is planning to open at the Springfield Mall. Blue Sunday is taking over the Carrabba’s Italian Grill space, which spans approximately 6,700 square feet. Blue Sunday serves Asian-American cuisine, including rice, noodle, and seafood entrees, as well as Asian fusion dishes like General Tso’s Chicken. The restaurant is also seeking a liquor license. Blue Sunday plans to renovate the space this summer and open in September. In case you missed it, Jackson St. Steaks opened yesterday, taking over the former House location in Media.

🎳 Things to Do

🥾 School Day Off Mini-Adventure Camp: Kids in kindergarten through third grade can explore Tyler Arboretum through hiking, games, and crafts at one of two mini camps on Friday and Monday. ⏰ Friday, Feb. 13, and Monday, Feb. 16, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 💵 $83.70-$93 for standard admission, with reduced and sliding scale options available 📍Tyler Arboretum, Media

❤️ Valentines For All Family Fun: Families will learn about the so-called mother of the American valentine, create poetry and origami, and enjoy snacks. Registration is required. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 14, 1-2 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🍫 Fair Trade Chocolate Tasting: Sample chocolates you can find at shops around Media, and guess the cocoa content of a few others. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Media-Upper Providence Free Library

💃 Delco Dance Night: Valentine’s Edition: Adults can dance the night away at this BYOB event. ⏰ Saturday, Feb. 14, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $20.50 📍Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1938, this updated Swarthmore home exudes historic charm thanks to its stone exterior and columns at its entryway. The four-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom home features a family room with a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. It also has a screened-in porch, a walk-up attic, and a walk-out basement, plus a detached two-car garage, and several systems have been updated in the last year, including the boiler and central air.

See more photos of the home here.

Price: $549,888 | Size: 2,163 SF | Acreage: 0.32

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

