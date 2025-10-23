Swarthmore is tabling an earned income tax | Inquirer Greater Media
Plus, ‘Task’ concludes, a new IKEA is coming, and Media Business Authority searches for an Iron Hill replacement.
Swarthmore Borough residents won’t have to pay an earned income tax, at least for the time being. Also this week, Task, the Delco-set HBO mini-series, has wrapped up, the Media Business Authority is pursuing possible eateries to fill the now-empty Iron Hill Brewery space, and new entertainment venue and bar Martinique Deux is hosting its grand opening tonight.
Swarthmore residents aren’t facing an earned income tax, at least for the time being.
The borough last week agreed to table an unpopular proposal to implement an EIT after Swarthmore College agreed to contribute $638,000 to cover a funding gap left by the closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center earlier this year, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.
The borough is, however, considering implementing an emergency services tax. It will continue budget discussions at Monday’s finance committee meeting.
Read more about the ongoing budget talks here.
💡 Community News
Task wrapped up on Sunday, delivering a bittersweet conclusion to the seven-episode show starring Mark Ruffalo. While the Delco-set HBO mini-series was undoubtedly a cops and robbers-heavy story, it also provided “a brooding, layered examination of fatherhood in various forms,” The Inquirer’s Rosa Cartagena reports. Its ending is exactly what show creator and Berwyn native Brad Ingelsby wanted. Read more about the finale here. (Warning: Spoilers!)
With the conclusion of Task, we’ve also put together a final map of the show’s local filming locations, including the Delaware County Courthouse and Government Center in Media, which was featured in the finale. We also gathered video of some of the cast’s favorite Delco phrases, which you can watch here. Those who watched were treated to some of the region’s wooded scenery, so much so that it prompted The New York Times to refer to the region as “rural America.” The Inquirer’s Jason Nark took issue with that characterization and with another journalist calling the region “downtrodden,” noting “Delco’s not much different from Philadelphia’s other ring counties.”
The Promenade at Granite Run continues to evolve, and come spring, will be home to an IKEA “plan and order point with pick-up” store. Unlike traditional stores, which are shoppable, the smaller format allows customers to meet with IKEA team members to plan out home spaces and then arrange delivery or pick up of their goods. The new store, part of a pad site near Middletown Road, will span about 3,755 square feet.
Despite Democrats holding power in Delaware County Council for the past few years, Republicans see an opening to regain representation after a double-digit property tax increase last year. Voters will elect two members to the five-person board on Nov. 4, and Republicans are hoping to build up traction.
Speaking of the election, Tuesday is the last day for registered voters to request a mail-in ballot for next month’s election. You can apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot here.
SEPTA’s inspections of 225 Silverliner IV Regional Rail cars are more than a third complete. The Inquirer is tracking the agency’s inspection progress here.
Ahead of the holidays, the Media Food Bank is seeking donations for an array of goods, including shelf-stable foods, personal care items, pet food, household goods, and items for babies. Find a list of needed supplies here.
Artist Susan O’Reilly is relocating her eponymous studio from Aston to 415 Dartmouth Ave. in Swarthmore next month, taking over the space formerly home to barbershop Cutz to Cutz. She will offer fine art classes and workshops, as well as individual sessions, with plans to add children’s programming later. The same block will also be home to secondhand store Heart and Soul’d come the new year, which is relocating to 407 Dartmouth Ave. It will maintain its current space at 14 Park Ave. until then, using its new space to show larger pieces like furniture by request. (The Swarthmorean)
Swarthmore is hosting a flu vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the borough council room. Those interested must register in advance.
🏫 Schools Briefing
Media Elementary School is hosting a trunk-or-treat event Friday, and fall theater performances kick off Saturday and run through Tuesday. There’s also a boys basketball tournament this weekend and a community blood drive on Tuesday. See the district’s full calendar here.
Tomorrow is picture day makeups for Wallingford-Swarthmore students, and on Saturday, Wallingford Elementary is hosting its pancake breakfast and Halloween carnival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the district’s full calendar here. WSSD is also hosting community conversation sessions on Tuesday with superintendent Russell D. Johnston. The morning session will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and an evening session will be from 6 to 7 p.m., both at Strath Haven Middle School.
🍽️ On our Plate
Following the recent closure of all Iron Hill Brewery locations, many towns like Media are left with large voids where the restaurants once stood. The Media Business Authority is pursuing potential replacements, but nothing is on the horizon just yet, The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy reports.
Martinique Deux, the new live entertainment venue and bar in the basement space of the Phoenix building in Media, is hosting its grand opening tonight. The evening’s live music lineup starts at 7 p.m. with Mike Malloy, followed by Cordelia Blue at 8 p.m., and The Shevlins at 10 p.m.
🎳 Things to Do
🎭 Young Frankenstein: It’s your last chance to catch this musical comedy about a doctor who’s inherited his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. ⏰ Through Sunday, Oct. 26, times vary 💵 $27-$47 📍 The Media Theatre
🍫 Creekside’s Halloween Party: Creekside Swim Club’s community party includes a mad scientist’s lab, costumes, face painting, raffles, and, of course, candy. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. 💵 $10 📍 Creekside Swim Club, Wallingford
🛍️ Merchant Night Market: Swarthmore stores will stay open later for this special shopping event. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Swarthmore
👻 Halloween Parade: Media Borough is hosting its annual Halloween parade, complete with performances by Penncrest and Strath Haven’s marching bands. Put on your costume and join the fun along State Street, where there will also be appearances by the Philadelphia Ghostbusters, and Star Wars cosplayers Garrison Carida and Kyber Base. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 State Street, Media
🍬 Haunted Trail: Middletown Township’s Halloween-themed event for kids ages 12 and under includes trick-or-treating and games. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 4-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Sleighton Park
🧙♀️ Costume Party: This month’s Teen Activity Day at the Rocky Run YMCA is a Halloween-themed party. It’s open to 13- to 18-year-olds. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media
🕺 Delco Dance Night: Put on your costume and dance to tunes at this 21-and-over Halloween-themed event. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $15.75 in advance, $20 at the door 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore
🎃 PumpkinPalooza: The Media borough’s event includes a jack-o-lantern stroll and contest, as well as yard games and fall treats. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media Community Center lawn
🗡️ Jack The Ripper: A Virtual London Walking Tour for Grown-Ups: Take a virtual walking tour following in the footsteps of the notorious 1800s serial killer. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, Oct. 28, 5:30-6:45 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford
🏡 On the Market
Situated in the Mills at Rose Valley, this two-story townhome has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The first floor features a living room, a family room with a fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub. The home also has a finished basement that has space for an additional bedroom or a home office, as well as a deck out back.
See more photos of the property here.
Price: $575,000 | Size: 2,983 SF
🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:
