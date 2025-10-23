Swarthmore is tabling an earned income tax | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Swarthmore Borough residents won’t have to pay an earned income tax, at least for the time being. Also this week, Task, the Delco-set HBO mini-series, has wrapped up, the Media Business Authority is pursuing possible eateries to fill the now-empty Iron Hill Brewery space, and new entertainment venue and bar Martinique Deux is hosting its grand opening tonight.

Swarthmore residents aren’t facing an earned income tax, at least for the time being.

The borough last week agreed to table an unpopular proposal to implement an EIT after Swarthmore College agreed to contribute $638,000 to cover a funding gap left by the closure of Crozer-Chester Medical Center earlier this year, The Inquirer’s Denali Sagner reports.

The borough is, however, considering implementing an emergency services tax. It will continue budget discussions at Monday’s finance committee meeting.

💡 Community News

🏫 Schools Briefing

Media Elementary School is hosting a trunk-or-treat event Friday, and fall theater performances kick off Saturday and run through Tuesday. There’s also a boys basketball tournament this weekend and a community blood drive on Tuesday. See the district’s full calendar here. Tomorrow is picture day makeups for Wallingford-Swarthmore students, and on Saturday, Wallingford Elementary is hosting its pancake breakfast and Halloween carnival from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. See the district’s full calendar here. WSSD is also hosting community conversation sessions on Tuesday with superintendent Russell D. Johnston. The morning session will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and an evening session will be from 6 to 7 p.m., both at Strath Haven Middle School.

🍽️ On our Plate

Following the recent closure of all Iron Hill Brewery locations, many towns like Media are left with large voids where the restaurants once stood. The Media Business Authority is pursuing potential replacements, but nothing is on the horizon just yet, The Inquirer’s Erin McCarthy reports. Martinique Deux, the new live entertainment venue and bar in the basement space of the Phoenix building in Media, is hosting its grand opening tonight. The evening’s live music lineup starts at 7 p.m. with Mike Malloy, followed by Cordelia Blue at 8 p.m., and The Shevlins at 10 p.m.

🎳 Things to Do

🎭 Young Frankenstein: It’s your last chance to catch this musical comedy about a doctor who’s inherited his grandfather’s estate in Transylvania. ⏰ Through Sunday, Oct. 26, times vary 💵 $27-$47 📍 The Media Theatre

🍫 Creekside’s Halloween Party: Creekside Swim Club’s community party includes a mad scientist’s lab, costumes, face painting, raffles, and, of course, candy. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m. 💵 $10 📍 Creekside Swim Club, Wallingford

🛍️ Merchant Night Market: Swarthmore stores will stay open later for this special shopping event. ⏰ Friday, Oct. 24, 5-9 p.m. 💵 Pay as you go 📍 Swarthmore

👻 Halloween Parade: Media Borough is hosting its annual Halloween parade, complete with performances by Penncrest and Strath Haven’s marching bands. Put on your costume and join the fun along State Street, where there will also be appearances by the Philadelphia Ghostbusters, and Star Wars cosplayers Garrison Carida and Kyber Base. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. 💵 Free 📍 State Street, Media

🍬 Haunted Trail: Middletown Township’s Halloween-themed event for kids ages 12 and under includes trick-or-treating and games. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 4-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Sleighton Park

🧙‍♀️ Costume Party: This month’s Teen Activity Day at the Rocky Run YMCA is a Halloween-themed party. It’s open to 13- to 18-year-olds. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

🕺 Delco Dance Night: Put on your costume and dance to tunes at this 21-and-over Halloween-themed event. ⏰ Saturday, Oct. 25, 7-10 p.m. 💵 $15.75 in advance, $20 at the door 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🎃 PumpkinPalooza: The Media borough’s event includes a jack-o-lantern stroll and contest, as well as yard games and fall treats. ⏰ Sunday, Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media Community Center lawn

🗡️ Jack The Ripper: A Virtual London Walking Tour for Grown-Ups: Take a virtual walking tour following in the footsteps of the notorious 1800s serial killer. Registration is required. ⏰ Tuesday, Oct. 28, 5:30-6:45 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Helen Kate Furness Free Library, Wallingford

🏡 On the Market

Situated in the Mills at Rose Valley, this two-story townhome has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The first floor features a living room, a family room with a fireplace, a dining room, and an eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms are located on the second floor, including a primary suite with a walk-in closet and a bathroom with a soaking tub. The home also has a finished basement that has space for an additional bedroom or a home office, as well as a deck out back.

Price: $575,000 | Size: 2,983 SF

🗞️ What other Greater Media residents are reading this week:

