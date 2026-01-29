Why these local fire departments might merge | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

Some local fire companies are weighing a merger. Here’s why. Also this week, we map snowfall totals from last weekend’s storm and take a look at the possibility of more snow to come, plus why our Delco is the one and only true Delco, according to an Inquirer columnist.

A new report recommends combining several local fire departments to create a larger regional department covering Nether Providence, Swarthmore, and Rose Valley.

The recommendation comes as several departments are facing a decline in volunteers and aging equipment, The Inquirer’s Torin Sweeney reports.

The report, released last month, is just a first step, and a complete merger of South Media and Garden City fire companies in Nether Providence with the Swarthmore Fire & Protective Association could take up to three years.

💡 Community News

The region saw its largest snowstorm in a decade over the weekend, with many spots recording over half-a-foot of snow, including Nether Providence Township, which saw 8 inches, according to one figure reported to the National Weather Service. Swarthmore saw 7.3 inches, and Media got 7 inches. Freezing temperatures are expected to remain this week, meaning the snow and ice aren’t going anywhere — and there’s a small chance more is on the way this weekend. Check out a map of where the most snow fell on Sunday. There is only one true Delco, The Inquirer’s Stephanie Farr recently proclaimed, and it’s right here in Southeastern Pennsylvania. In her latest column, Farr defends this Delco as the original — it was, after all, founded before any other Delaware Counties in the country — and its claim to use the moniker on, well, just about everything. Her defense of the region came after discovering a fashion brand in New York is selling a line of apparel for a Delco there, which might have been fine if it wasn’t trying “to co-opt Delco as a culture,“ she writes. A Springfield man, Chad Lauletta, 50, has been charged with 56 felonies and misdemeanor invasion of privacy for allegedly possessing multiple pieces of child sexual abuse materials, as well as engaging in a sexual act with a woman and filming it without her consent. Ice sculptures in varying shapes, including a corn hole set, were on display on Media’s State Street over the weekend for the fourth annual Ice on State. Check out some of the scenes and sculptures in this video from 6abc. Fox 29’s Bob Kelly recently paid a visit to Hidden Treasures Antique Mall in Gradyville, which has been open at 1176 Middletown Rd. for about 15 years. During his visit, he toured its nine rooms, which contain a wide range of vintage housewares, furniture, decor, jewelry, and instruments. Among the hottest sellers currently? Salt and pepper shakers. See the full segment here. Former Wallingford resident Helen Cherry died earlier this month at the age of 101. Born in West Philadelphia, Cherry was a lifelong artist who illustrated 30 books and dozens of magazine stories throughout her career. A mother of three, Cherry also helped her husband operate Cherry’s Pharmacy in Ridley Park for years.

🏫 Schools Briefing

Wallingford-Swarthmore School District’s Board of Education is considering a maximum 3.5% tax increase to help slash some of its budget deficit. The hike, discussed during a Facilities and Finance committee meeting last week, would generate about $2.3 million. The district, which is also weighing a $164 million capital improvement plan that calls for renovations to the high school, is facing a $2.6 million budget deficit for the 2027-28 school year. (The Swarthmorean) Tonight is back-to-school night for Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, and Penncrest is hosting its “Jazz Night” on Saturday. See the district’s full calendar here. WSSD is also hosting a community conversation on Wednesday about renovations to Strath Haven High School, where students, families, and residents can share ideas on project priorities. The discussion will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the high school’s library. In the Rose Tree Media School District, tonight is course selection night for high school students. Tomorrow night is bingo night for Indian Lane, and Wednesday is the poetry slam. See the district’s full calendar here.

🍽️ On our Plate

Looking for a sweet spot ahead of Valentine’s Day? Main Line Today recently rounded up nine local shops, including Bevan’s Own Make Candy in Media, noting the decades-old shop offers things like butter creams, chocolate-covered pretzels, mints, nut clusters, and truffles.

🎳 Things to Do

🎭 Draw the Circle: It’s your last chance to catch the one-person show that explores various identities. ⏰ Through Sunday, Feb. 1, times vary 💵 $20 for students and children, $35 for adults 📍Hedgerow Theatre Company, Rose Valley

🎵 Acoustic Bob Marley Birthday Bash: Hear classic Bob Marley tunes ahead of what would have been his 81st birthday. ⏰ Thursday, Jan. 29, 7-11 p.m. 💵 Free 📍Shere-E-Punjab, Media

😂 Huge Soup: Comedians will take cues from the audience during this improv show. ⏰ Saturday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. 💵 $13.50 📍 PCS Theater, Swarthmore

🏡 On the Market

This mid-century-style home has been fully updated inside and out, giving it a contemporary look befitting its architecture. The home’s first floor features an open-concept kitchen, living, and dining area. The kitchen features an island, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There’s also a flexible space on the first floor. There are four bedrooms upstairs, including the primary suite, which has a spacious walk-in closet. Other features include a finished basement, a new deck, and new landscaping for privacy.

Price: $1.395M | Size: 3,699 SF | Acreage: 0.54

📈 Greater Media market report

Median listing price: $749,000 (up $71,500 from November) 📈 Median sold price: $528,000 (down $154,500 from November) 📉 Median days on the market: 56 (up 11 days from November) 📈

Median listing price: $599,900 (up $100,400 from November) 📈 Median sold price: $375,000 (down $24,000 from November) 📉 Median days on the market: 110 (up 31 days from November) 📈

Median listing price: $279,000 (down $120,900 from November) 📉 Median sold price: $380,000 (down $82,500 from November) 📉 Median days on the market: 65 (up 22 days from November) 📈

This Greater Media market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for December from realtor.com.

