Lawsuit that blamed ultra-processed foods for Philly-area teen’s illnesses is dismissed

A federal judge dismissed Monday a Philly-area teen’s lawsuit accusing the country’s largest food manufacturers of creating addictive and harmful ultra-processed foods that cause disease.

The first-of-its-kind lawsuit was billed in December by Morgan & Morgan attorneys as akin to the 1990s tobacco litigation that resulted in a global settlement of over $200 billion and sparked policy changes.

Advertisement

Despite her concerns over “the practices used to create and market” ultra-processed foods, and their negative effects on children, District Judge Mia Perez found that the complaint didn’t show a direct connection between ultra-processed foods and the illnesses of Bryce Martinez.

“There are simply not enough facts to suggest that Defendants’ products caused Plaintiff’s harm,” Perez wrote in the opinion. “Basic pleading rules require Plaintiff to plead more than the mere possibility of causation.”

Mike Morgan, an attorney with Morgan & Morgan, said in a statement that the firm is disappointed and evaluating its next steps.

“The scientific evidence demonstrating the addictive nature of these products is compelling, and we remain confident in the merits of our case,” Morgan said.

Martinez, who is now 19 and lives in Philadelphia, according to court records, was diagnosed with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and Type 2 diabetes when he was 16.

He consumed ultra-processed foods regularly throughout his Bucks County childhood, including Bagel Bites, Sour Patch Kids, Honey Bunches of Oats, Hot Pockets, Pepsi, Minute Maid, Slim Jims, Chex Mix, Cheez-It, and Starburst.

More than 50% of the U.S. diet is made of ultra-processed foods, the Centers for Disease Control said this month. These products are full of salt, sugars, and fats, and contain preservatives, stabilizers, and dyes, among other additives. Studies have found that people consume more calories eating ultra-processed foods. Consumption of these foods have been connected to harms that include Type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer, and cognitive decline.

» READ MORE: These Philly snack favorites could be at risk thanks to RFK Jr.’s goal of banning synthetic food dyes

The lawsuit accused food giants — Kraft Heinz Co., Post Holdings, Mondelez International, the Coca-Cola Co., PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestle USA, Kellanova, WK Kellogg Co., Mars Inc., and Conagra Brands — of “predatory profiteering” by using the techniques of the tobacco industry to engineer and market addictive foods, without warning of the dangers of repeatedly eating the products.

Martinez, the suit said, suffers from illnesses that “did not exist in children” before the advent and proliferation of ultra-processed foods.

The question in front of Perez wasn’t whether ultra-processed foods are harmful to health. Instead, the judge was tasked with evaluating whether Martinez had a claim against the manufacturers.

“Plaintiff does not allege how often he consumed Defendants’ products, in what amounts, or when,” Perez wrote. “Neither does he allege when he ate Defendants’ products in relation to when he received his diagnoses or even began experiencing symptoms.”

In addition, the lawsuit doesn’t identify exactly what foods Martinez consumed, Perez said. Instead it lists brand names, some of which encompass hundreds of foods. For example, the lawsuit says that Martinez ate from the Old El Paso brand, which includes 111 products, ranging from refried beans to corn tortillas.

“By naming over 100 brands, Plaintiff has put thousands of products at issue without any additional information to identify which caused his harm. That is unacceptable,” Perez said.

None of the defendants responded immediately to a request for comment.

The food industry is committed to safety and the lawsuit should have never been filed in the first place, said Stacy Papadopoulos, general counsel of the Consumer Brand Association, the trade organization of food manufacturers.

“Classifying foods as unhealthy simply because they are processed misleads consumers and exacerbates health disparities,” Papadopoulos said in a statement.

Ultra-processed foods have been a target of U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make American Healthy Again campaign. The Food and Drug Administration announced in April that it would be phasing out petroleum-based synthetic food dyes by the end of next year. And the agency is working on developing a definition for ultra-processed foods.