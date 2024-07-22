Did you work at any of these 260 Pa. companies? If so, you could be owed thousands of dollars.

» READ MORE: Thousands of Pa. workers are owed money from wage theft cases but the U.S. Labor Dept. says it can’t find them. So we did.

Year after year, hundreds of employers get caught breaking federal wage laws, and the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) orders them to pay back wages and penalties to the ripped-off workers.

If companies don’t reach the wronged employees, they send the backpay to the DOL, which is tasked with getting it into their hands. In some cases, employers pay the DOL directly and government is in charge of distributing the money.

But right now, 9,000 Pennsylvania workers at 260 companies have yet to get more than $18 million owed them, The Inquirer has found. Why? The DOL says it can’t locate them.

Search the list below of those 260 Pennsylvania companies, and if you worked there, you can check the DOL website to see if you are owed back pay. (We found one man who was owed $99,000 and had no idea.)

But act fast. If the money isn’t claimed in three years, it gets dumped into the federal budget.

If your employer is on the list below, search for your name on this DOL website to see if you’re among the 9,000 owed money and take the steps to request it. Please let us know if you were successful.