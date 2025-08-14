More parents are saying no to smartphones for kids | Inquirer Greater Media

Hi, Greater Media! 👋

An increasing number of local parents are holding off giving their kids smartphones. We look at why. Also this week, an urban winery has opened a new tasting room in Media, the county is considering consolidating voting precincts, and a new trailer has dropped for an upcoming HBO mini-series filmed locally.

Local parents, increasingly concerned about the impact of their kids’ screen time and social media use on their mental health, are joining a growing movement to delay their kids’ smartphone usage.

Rose Valley resident Alex Becker, who has two young children, founded Delco Unplugged as a way to advocate for that change. It was born out of a group she spearheaded to push the Wallingford-Swarthmore School District to ban phones. The district tightened rules, and now only high school students are allowed to use phones in a limited capacity.

The Inquirer’s Maddie Hanna and Denali Sagner delve into how local grassroots organizations are looking to curb phone use among kids.

John Robert Cellars, a Delaware County urban winery, opened a new location in Media last Friday, taking over the ground floor at 115-117 W. State St. in the Phoenix Building.

The 1,800-square-foot tasting room, which has indoor seating for 64 and features a 12-seat bar, serves the Essington winery’s more than two dozen vintages, including red, white, sweet, and semi-semi wines, by the glass and bottle.

It’s also serving a selection of shareable plates. While the menu is still being developed, current offerings include a cheese and charcuterie board, shrimp tempura, smoked duck breast pancake, chicken wings, fries, and a selection of flatbread pizzas.

Read more about the urban winery and its expansion to Media here.

💡 Community News

🍽️ On our Plate

The Salty Cow opened its second location last Friday at 45 W. Baltimore Pike in Glen Mills. Unlike its original West Chester location, which serves burgers, pizzas, and ice cream, this one is exclusively focused on ice cream. It took over the former Pizzeria Maki space in Darlington Square.

🎳 Things to Do

🎥 Movies @ Middletown: Catch a screening of 2024 film The Friend starring Naomi Watts and Bill Murray. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m.-noon 💵 Free 📍 Middletown Free Library, Media

🎲 Game Night: Media Borough’s monthly game night features over 100 games, plus someone to help you learn those you don’t know. ⏰ Thursday, Aug. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Media Community Center

🪕 Swarthmore Old Time String Jam: Bring your fiddle, banjo, mandolin, guitar, or other instrument and jam out, or you can attend and just enjoy the music. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15, 8-10:30 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Park Avenue Community Center, Swarthmore

🎤 Live Music at Ship Bottom Brewery: Self-described “East Coast cowboy” James Clark will perform Friday night followed by Paul & Dan on Saturday. ⏰ Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m. 💵 Free 📍 Ship Bottom Brewery, Swarthmore

🎻 Richard Barnes’ Blackbird Society Orchestra: The 12- to 14-piece band will play popular tunes from the 1920s and 1930s. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m. 💵 $10 for Tri-State Jazz Society members, $20 for general admission 📍 Community Arts Center, Wallingford

⚾ Wiffle Ball Tournament: Registration for this team tournament, which is open to the public, closes Aug. 22. Put together a team of four or five players 14 and older, who will go head-to-head on Aug. 24. Each team will play at least two games before elimination rounds. ⏰ Sunday, Aug. 24, 1-4 p.m. 💵 $50 team registration fee per team 📍 Rocky Run YMCA, Media

🏡 On the Market

Built in 1968, this split-level Media home has undergone a number of updates. The lower level features a family room with a gas fireplace and a laundry room. Upstairs, there’s a living room with a bay window and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and custom-built maple cabinets around the dining area. Four bedrooms, including a primary suite, and a sunroom round out the home. Out back, there’s a deck off the sunroom, a patio, a shed, and a fenced basketball court.

Price: $590,000 | Size: 1,966 SF | Acreage: 0.48

📈 Greater Media market report

Median listing price: $699,000 (down $23,000 from June) 📉 Median sold price: $695,000 (down $20,000 from June) 📉 Median days on the market: 35 (up 11 days from June) 📈

Median listing price: $469,000 (up $4,500 from June) 📈 Median sold price: $700,000 (up $97,323 from June) 📈 Median days on the market: 35 (down 10 days from June) 📉

Median listing price: $522,450 (up $35,450 from June) 📈 Median sold price: $445,000 (up $25,000 from June) 📈 Median days on the market: 36 (up five days from June) 📈

This Greater Media market report is published on a monthly basis. Above is data for July from realtor.com.

