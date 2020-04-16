The truth is that it’s been a “titanic task.” Having to work with our designer, who was quarantined in Dominican Republic and mourning her brother-in-law, who died of this coronavirus, was so difficult to navigate, especially because we were in the middle of the rebranding. I became sick with high fever and sore throat, needing to get myself tested for COVID-19, while virtually searching for writers and collaborators for the paper’s new sections. It’s been lots of hours dedicated to editing the stories that citizen journalists and community leaders have produced for the first issue (April 2) and so on. For most, it’s the first time they have written for a paper. We’ve had moments of anguish and no sleep. We’ve cried many times.