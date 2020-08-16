This weekend got off to a deadly start just before 9:30 p.m. Friday with the killing of a 17-year-old male who was shot once in the chest on the 2200 block of West Harold Street in North Philadelphia. Police reported nine other shootings with 10 victims between then and just after 6 a.m. Saturday. One of the injured was an 18-year-old shot nine times on the 3100 block of G Street in Kensington. He was in critical condition Saturday at Temple University Hospital.