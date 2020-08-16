Five people, including a 16-year-old, were shot just before midnight Saturday in North Philadelphia as an outdoor gathering of about 200 mostly young people turned violent, police said.
The victims range in age from 16 to 26, and none were believed to have life-threatening injuries, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday during a visit to the shooting scene at North 10th and Brown Streets.
“It’s disturbing, it’s disheartening,” Outlaw said of yet another weekend marked by gun violence.
According to Outlaw, police were already in the area around 11:30 p.m. in anticipation of another event nearby.
They saw what appeared to be a muzzle flash and heard a “boom,” and then almost simultaneously, heard gun shots from a different type of weapon, Outlaw said.
They went toward the gun shots and found some of the victims, she said, without specifying exactly where they were located.
The crime scene team found multiple shell casings from multiple types of weapons, Outlaw said.
“Right now we’re trying to piece it all together,” she said of what prompted the shootings.
Initial reports were of shots fired at police at the intersection of North 10th and Brown Streets. No police were injured, despite being in “very close proximity” to the shots, Outlaw said.
Shortly after midnight, police cars and crime scene tape blocked access to the intersection. Some officers stood in the middle while others searched 10th Street with flashlights.
Onlookers — adults and teenagers — watched from outside homes in the section of the city known as Poplar, which sits between Spring Garden and Northern Liberties. All declined comment.
Cups, cans, and bags littering the street indicated a party might have been going on before the shots rang out.
The shootings continued a distressing trend in the city, where at least 25 people were shot last weekend, including two 11-year-olds, and six people at a playground near the Philadelphia Zoo.
This weekend got off to a deadly start just before 9:30 p.m. Friday with the killing of a 17-year-old male who was shot once in the chest on the 2200 block of West Harold Street in North Philadelphia. Police reported nine other shootings with 10 victims between then and just after 6 a.m. Saturday. One of the injured was an 18-year-old shot nine times on the 3100 block of G Street in Kensington. He was in critical condition Saturday at Temple University Hospital.
There was another deadly shooting at 9:22 p.m. Saturday, when a man believed to be 20 was shot in the head on the 2100 block of Webster Street in Southwest Center City, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No arrest was announced.
Given the amount of people who were out at 10th and Brown Streets, “we do believe someone knows who the shooters were,” Outlaw said, adding that police are trying to resolve this quickly “so we can hopefully get ahead of anything that could occur as a result of this.”
At the start of last week, more than 1,130 people had been shot in the city this year — a 36% increase over the same span last year and an annual pace higher than any since at least 2007, The Inquirer reported. Homicides were up 31% at 259 people.
And City Council held a two-day virtual emergency hearing to address the gun violence, where frustration over lack of progress was expressed.