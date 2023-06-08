Your photos of the smoky haze surrounding the Philly area from Canada’s wildfires

We asked Inquirer readers to submit their photos of the smoky haze enveloping the Philadelphia region from Canada’s wildfires, and you delivered.

The hazardous air quality was difficult to miss Wednesday, both because of the campfire-like smell as well as the orange film that turned the evening sun into a glowing orb. The eye-burning smoke is expected to dissipate Thursday morning before becoming more dense in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result, outdoor activities were postponed, city officials issued health guidance including a warning to stay indoors, and trash collection has been suspended.

The air quality index was 325 as of Thursday morning and is considered to be “hazardous.” An air quality index ranging from zero to 50 is considered to be “good.” Follow The Inquirer’s live blog for more information throughout the day.

Advertisement

Below are just some of the photos submitted by Inquirer readers of Wednesday’s smoky haze.