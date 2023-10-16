Police make first arrest in fatal shooting of Officer Richard Mendez during airport garage car theft

Police have arrested a suspect in the killing of Officer Richard Mendez and the injuring of Officer Raul Ortiz, who were gunned down on Thursday while trying to intervene in a car theft at an airport parking garage.

The Philadelphia Police Department has not released the suspect’s name but said more information is forthcoming at a 2:30 p.m. news conference.

Mendez and Ortiz were about to begin their shift at the Philadelphia International Airport around 11 p.m. Thursday when they encountered a group of people trying to break into a car in the Terminal D parking garage. A confrontation ensued, and shots were fired.

Mendez, 50, was shot four times in the torso and pronounced dead shortly after. Ortiz, 60, was shot once in the arm, treated, and released from the hospital over the weekend. Police believe an 18-year-old, Jesus Herman Madera Duran, of Camden, was also fatally shot during the struggle and then driven by accomplices to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead.

The search for the suspects spanned from Philadelphia to New Jersey over the weekend as law enforcement continued to seek evidence to piece together the case.

Several key details — including how many people were involved and who fired the shots — remained unclear. Mendez’s service weapon was also missing, police said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.