Police believe a teen shooting victim is connected to the shooting of two officers at the airport, sources say

Philadelphia detectives believe that an 18-year-old who was dropped off at a city hospital overnight and pronounced dead from gunshot wounds was likely struck during a shooting at Philadelphia International Airport in which a police officer was killed and another was wounded, according to law enforcement sources.

The sources, who asked for anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said detectives believe the teen was likely connected to an attempted car theft that two officers sought to disrupt inside an airport parking garage. Investigators believe the teen — whom police have not identified — was likely shot at the same time as the officers, sources said, then picked up by an associate and driven inside a stolen SUV to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

A Police Department spokesperson declined to comment on the investigation Friday, and Interim Commissioner John Stanford told reporters overnight that police had not confirmed if the SUV and teen who died were involved in the airport shooting.

But Mayor Jim Kenney, speaking at an unrelated event Friday morning, told reporters that although he didn’t have many details on the investigation, “The one [suspect] is deceased, and we’re going to get the rest of them.”

Advertisement

Sources also said investigators have recovered video that shows a man driving an SUV into the hospital’s parking garage, dropping the wounded teen off on the ground, then driving away. Police had said earlier Friday that one or more of the shooters had fled from the shooting scene at the airport in a black 2022 Dodge Durango, which was later determined to be stolen.

The potential connection between the SUV, the shooting of the teen, and the shooting of the officers provided police with some direction as they searched Friday for additional suspects in the deadly airport confrontation, sources said. Portions of I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia were shut down Friday afternoon amid the search; though police declined to provide details, helicopter footage broadcast by 6ABC showed a line of officers along the side of the highway searching for evidence.

Police have not yet identified the officers who were struck, but they’ve said the officer who died was 50 years old with 22 years on the force, while the officer who was shot in the arm was 60 years old. The officer who died was married with one child, officials said.

The crime left many in the department and the city shaken. A visibly beleaguered Kenney called the crime “devastating,” and he choked up when recalling time he spent with the officer’s family overnight.

“It’s just devastation,” Kenney said after speaking at the Philadelphia Fire Department’s Firefighter Of The Year award ceremony. “You walk into a room with ... the police commissioner, and they didn’t even know that their family member and husband had passed. That first reaction from them, [it] just stays with you. It’s really bad.”

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 president John McNesby called the officer who was killed a department standout who was widely admired by his colleagues.

“I saw more tears last night than I’ve ever seen in all my years here,” McNesby said, speaking outside the lodge’s headquarters Friday. His union and its counterpart in Delaware County are offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of any suspects.

Stanford, meanwhile, said while standing outside Penn-Presbyterian Hospital early Friday morning that it was a “numb moment” for the department.

“You can imagine what we feel, you can imagine what this department is going through,” he said. ”And quite frankly how this city should be feeling to know that this has happened to two of the men that have served them for 20-plus years.”

The incident marked the 10th time that a law enforcement officer has been shot in the city this year — and the second time an officer has died.

In February, Temple University police officer Christopher Fitzgerald was killed while seeking to make a pedestrian stop following reports of carjackings and robberies near campus.

Thursday’s shooting was also the second time this month that officers have been struck by gunfire, according to police. Last week, three officers were wounded in Rhawnhurst while responding to a report of a domestic shooting. Officers returned fire and killed the suspected gunman, police said.

The department had warned in recent months of the growing threat of armed car thieves at airport parking lots. Police for months had been cracking down on a ring of car thieves who had been boosting cars from rental lots, and said in June that there had been at least 25 vehicles stolen from airport lots since the beginning of the year.

As for Thursday’s shooting, Stanford gave this account of what happened:

The incident began just after 11 p.m. in the Terminal D parking garage. Two officers, who were off-duty but about to start their shift, heard people breaking into a vehicle and approached the car to intervene. One of the officers was in full uniform, the second in a partial uniform.

As the officers attempted to stop the break-in, a gunman shot at them. The 50-year-old officer was struck several times in the upper torso, while the 60-year-old was struck in the arm. The younger officer was pronounced dead at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center at 11:34 p.m., while the injured officer was in stable condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

One or more of the shooters fled from the scene in the stolen Dodge Durango. And, not long after the shooting, someone driving a Durango dropped an 18-year-old off at CHOP with gunshot wounds. The teen was pronounced dead.

Stanford at first declined to say if the SUV that came to CHOP was the same one that had fled from the airport. But by Friday afternoon, investigators said they had come to believe that it was the same car — and that the teen had been shot alongside the officers.

Police were continuing to search for others connected to the teen or the car Friday afternoon.

McNesby, the union chief, emphasized that its reward would pay out upon arrest.

“You bring ‘em in today, you’re paid today,” McNesby said

This is a developing story that will be updated.