After a tense week between the United States and Iran, Philadelphians are rallying at City Hall in opposition of any war or continued violence with Iran.
The “No War With Iran” protest, which was organized through MoveOn.org, began at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Dilworth Plaza. More than 370 protests were scheduled around the country Thursday evening, with event pages noting that “Trump’s reckless action has needlessly endangered countless lives of U.S. troops, Iraqis, Iranians, and countless other civilians.”
Other protests in the area were set to take place in Collingswood and Norristown.
Rallies began last weekend after President Donald Trump ordered the airstrike that killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad’s airport on Jan. 2. After Soleimani was killed, alongside top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, some Iranian officials called the American strike an act of war.
The strike has divided Americans and politicians. Some believe that the death of Soleimani should be celebrated, as the high-ranking official was allegedly involved in the death of hundreds of Americans. Others have criticized what they’re calling an assassination of a foreign leader, and the fact that Congress was not briefed on the decision, as well the lack of an overall strategy that could potentially waste resources and put innocent lives at risk.
Trump deployed thousands of troops in response to Iran’s vow for revenge. The country launched a missile attack on American bases in Iraq earlier this week. There were no American casualties.
“We’ve learned our lessons from Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and global endless war,” states the protest’s website. “We will not be driven by lies into another war. We will not allow our Iranian-American and Muslim neighbors to be targeted by law enforcement.”
Around 250 people marched from City Hall on Jan. 4 to similarly oppose any potential wars with Iran. More protests are scheduled in the city throughout the month, including at 3 p.m. Saturday at City Hall.