"To the extent that foreign policy is at the front of the agenda, and there’s no question that Iran has put it there, this is helpful to Biden, because Biden has more experience than all the rest of the candidates combined on foreign policy,” said Derek Chollet, executive vice president at the German Marshall Fund. Chollet, who worked in high-level defense roles in the Obama administration and is a visiting fellow at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perry World House, is neutral in the Democratic race.