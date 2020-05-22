A majority of workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is seeking to unionize, formally requesting on Friday that the National Labor Relations Board oversee a union election at the institution.
Union organizers have collected a “super majority” of election authorization cards from eligible employees at the museum, Cathy Scott, president of AFSCME District Council 47 said Friday.
In a letter sent Friday to Timothy Rub, museum director and ceo, and Leslie Anne Miller, chair of the museum’s board of trustees, organizers also requested a voluntary recognition of the union, which would be affiliated with District Council 47.
District Council 47 currently represents most white-collar employees of the city, including workers at the Free Library of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Zoo. It also represents workers at several museums around the country.
Neither Rub nor Miller could be reached Friday evening. A museum spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Alex Kauffman, a post-doctoral curatorial fellow, at the museum said there were many reasons for the unionzation effort.
"But I think the main unifying reasons are worker safety and worker voice in decision making,” he said. “That does not currently exist at the museum, and we think it’s important that now, more than ever, workers on the floor have a say in their workplace.”
Organizers cited what they called inappropriate or abusive incidents involving supervisors in recent years. In January and February, articles in the New York Times and The Inquirer, detailed complaints about the behavior of a museum supervisor toward women employees. Another article focused on a supervisor who employees said abused subordinates.
Neither supervisor remains at the museum, which was seeking to address its problems when COVID-19 shut everything down.
While the organizers said that the union effort is not directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic that has kept the museum closed since mid-March, they suggested it represented a response, in a sense, to the crisis.
“The Philadelphia Museum of Art serves the people of Philadelphia, and we must
emerge from the COVID-19 crisis as a safe, accessible, and equitable place where all
Philadelphians can engage with the arts,” an organizer statement said. “By unionizing, we are taking
important steps to ensure that the eventual reopening of the museum prioritizes
visitor and staff safety; to empower staff in the face of incidents of harassment and
discrimination like those publicized in January of this year; and to prevent the financial
impact of the museum’s closure from landing on the programs that serve