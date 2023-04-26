One soggy weekend is forecast for Philly, but Broad Street runners might dodge the rain drops

With upwards of 100,000 spectators due in town from all over the country, along with 50,000 runners and other athletes, forecasters say the Philly region is about to experience its wettest weekend of what has been an exceptionally dry year.

However, they also say it’s entirely possible that the racers participating in Sunday’s Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run will dodge the raindrops, and that rain will hold off during some of the marquee events at the Penn Relays, which begin Thursday and continue through Sunday.

Participants and spectators may not want to hear this, but with rain deficits placing much of the region in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s “abnormally dry” zone — with most of Chester County in “moderate drought” — Philly could use a decent soaking, said Sarah Johnson, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

“Hopefully it doesn’t interrupt too many plans,” she said.

It’s possible that it won’t.

After a dry day Thursday, the impending rains would be wrung out from a series of storm systems, bookending the weekend.

In the first wave, the heaviest rain is due to hold off until late Friday and Friday night, and it could be quite stormy in the early morning hours of Saturday with winds gusting to near 30 mph. Lingering rain is likely in the morning, but could shut off Saturday afternoon, Johnson said.

The computer models are quibbling, she added, but the lull in the rains could continue into Sunday afternoon, well past the race time, she said.

During the race, winds are forecast to be light, blowing from the east, off the Delaware River, with temperatures in the 50s.

Significant rain is forecast later Sunday into Monday. After the rain stops, the spring chill is forecast to persist, with below-normal temperatures into the first week in May.

Assuming the forecast holds, the rains would continue a trend: Rain has fallen on Saturday and/or Sunday in six of the last seven weekends.

Meteorologists say this isn’t unusual. Given the spacing between systems in the atmosphere, they sometimes get into a rut of arriving in 3- to 3½-day intervals. When that happens, rain on a Saturday or Sunday almost guarantees rain the following weekend.