The city this year is projected to collect $73 million less in revenue than originally budgeted and spend $103 million more as Philadelphia continues to recover from the economic woes of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the city’s latest financial report.

But the budget, now $5.4 billion, remains balanced, and the city’s projected financial cushion, known as the fund balance, has even grown slightly to $134 million thanks to federal aid and fresh figures for unspent money from last year.

That’s well below the city’s goal of maintaining a fund balance equal to at least 6% of city spending, which would be about $320 million, but it is $47 million higher than the projection included in the budget plan adopted by Council last June.

Overall, the Quarterly City Manager’s Report marking the halfway point in the budget year described the city’s financial state as one of “tentative stability.”

The mixed bag of financial news comes as Mayor Jim Kenney prepares to deliver to City Council his proposal for next year’s budget, which begins July 1. It will be his second-to-last budget proposal as mayor.

