The former coach, Stephen Shutt, was barred from coaching at the Julia R. Masterman School and Philadelphia’s After School Activities Partnerships ended his role with the organization. Soon afterward, he was banned from US Chess Federation events and had his membership indefinitely suspended. Philadelphia police also launched an inquiry after former students at Frederick Douglass Elementary School told The Inquirer that Shutt either sexually abused them or they saw him abuse others in his Fairmount home in the 1980s.