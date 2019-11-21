The Pennsylvania legislature gave final approval Thursday to legislation that would eliminate the statute of limitations as it relates to crimes of child sexual abuse and expand the amount of time victims have to sue their abusers.
While the final passage in the House Thursday punctuated a yearslong battle in Harrisburg, it was more of a comma than a period.
In response to calls spurred by last year’s grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse cover-ups in Pennsylvania, lawmakers passed a second piece of legislation approving a constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window for adult victims to retroactively sue perpetrators, along with the institutions or employers that protected them from prosecution.
Passing a constitutional amendment is no easy feat, though. Lawmakers will have to take up the issue again next year, pass it a second time, and then it would go to voters for a referendum.
Here’s a look at what was passed and what still needs to be.
The legislation eliminates the statute of limitations for filing criminal charges against perpetrators of child sexual abuse. It also extends the window for victims who were sexually abused at age 23 or under to file civil suits against their abusers. Currently, those victims have until they turn 30 to file a lawsuit. Under the new legislation, they would have until they turn 55.
The Senate passed the bill Wednesday. And while the state House had previously passed it, they on Thursday officially approved it, with amendments made in the Senate, in a 182-5 vote. It now heads to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. A spokesperson said the governor plans to sign it.
“This has been a long and trying process, and we are finally at the finish line,” Rep. Mark Rozzi (D., Berks), the prime sponsor of the legislation and himself a victim of clergy sexual abuse, said Thursday. He added, while banging on the lectern with his hand, “Justice is coming.”
The move was applauded by victim advocates as a positive first step, but some say the legislation doesn’t go far enough. Before it passed the Senate Wednesday, several members attempted, and failed, to add amendments that completely eliminated the civil statute of limitations and provided for the changes to be retroactive, so victims of child sexual abuse who are now older than 30 could sue their perpetrators.
Opponents have said for years that they worry the whole idea of suspending the law to allow for such a retroactive effect would be unconstitutional. That could have opened up the legislation to a lengthy court battle. So Rozzi this year put out a new idea: avoid the constitutionality question altogether and amend the constitution itself.
It could. The legislature also this week approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would open a two-year window for adult victims to retroactively sue perpetrators, along with the institutions or employers that protected them from prosecution. The Senate passed the legislation Wednesday.
But some victim advocates aren’t thrilled. A constitutional amendment is a cumbersome, yearslong process. Both chambers of the legislature must pass identical legislation in two consecutive years — meaning the House and Senate would have to pass this again next session — and then it would go to voters for a referendum. That means the earliest it would be on the ballot is 2021.
And even at that point, it’s not a done deal and could still face court challenges. Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court stopped state officials from counting votes on Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment aimed at expanding the rights of crime victims, until and unless it’s constitutionality is approved by justices.
Yes. Victim advocates have been pushing for statute of limitations reform for years, and those calls grew much louder last year after a landmark grand jury report detailing decades of child sexual abuse and cover-ups in six of eight Roman Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania. (The other two dioceses, in Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown, had previously been the subject of investigations.)
The report revealed allegations of abuse lodged by thousands of victims against more than 300 priests. The grand jury recommended reforms to Pennsylvania’s statutes of limitations provisions, and those reforms appeared poised to pass last year, but ultimately failed.
On one side was Rozzi, a number of victims and advocates, and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, whose office oversaw the grand jury investigation. On the other was Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R., Jefferson) and Senate Republicans, many of whom had concerns about the constitutionality of opening a window to allow past victims to sue.
Scarnati offered a compromise last fall that would have opened the window to suing abusers but would have exempted institutions and employers, meaning victims of clergy abuse would not be open to sue the Catholic Church. Those talks collapsed, and lawmakers watched as other states, including New Jersey, passed reform bills that Pennsylvania did not.
This week’s overhaul won some support from both sides. Shapiro on Wednesday released a statement in support of the bills, saying they go beyond statutory changes and "fundamentally change our justice system to better protect victims and hold abusers, and those who cover up abuse, accountable under the law.”