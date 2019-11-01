In the race for City Council’s seven at-large seats, a pair of candidates from the Working Families Party are mounting the strongest third-party campaign in memory, threatening to capture seats that are guaranteed to independents or minority party candidates under the city’s Home Rule Charter, and that have been held by Republicans for 70 years. And in the 10th Councilmanic District in Northeast Philly, a 40-year Republican incumbent is facing a serious challenge from the Democratic nominee, a political newcomer.