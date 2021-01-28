From spending cuts to tax hikes, Kenney’s options are likely to upset at least some members. Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said the city should avoid raising taxes when residents are hurting financially. Councilmember Allan Domb said the city needs to find efficiencies in the budget before it considers cutting services. Brooks voted against last year’s budget, saying it didn’t do enough to heed calls for progress on racial injustice, and can be expected to take a similar stand this year.