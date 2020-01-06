Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, all 17 members of City Council, and other officials will be sworn in Monday for new four-year terms at an inauguration ceremony at The Met Philadelphia.
Kenney, a Democrat, enters his second term after coasting to reelection, winning so easily that he barely campaigned or articulated his plans for the next four years. His speech at the inauguration ceremony will likely be the first time he details a second-term agenda.
Council is welcoming four new members: Democrats Katherine Gilmore Richardson, Isaiah Thomas, and Jamie Gauthier, and the Working Families Party’s Kendra Brooks, who will become the first member of Council from outside the two major parties in more than a century.
They’ll be joined by new Sheriff Rochelle Bilal and Register of Wills Tracey Gordon, who both won upset victories in Democratic primaries against longtime incumbents.
At the inauguration ceremony, which is also a meeting of Council, the lawmaking body will vote on its rules for the next four years and elect its caucus leaders. The current rules do not contemplate the possibility of having members from more than two parties.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke is expected to win a third term in the top leadership post. Council Majority Leader Bobby Henon, however, is being challenged by Councilmember Cherelle Parker for the No. 2 position. The race has come down to the wire, with neither having secured a majority of the Democratic caucus as of Friday evening, and members scrambling to broker a deal over the weekend.
This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day.