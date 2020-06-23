With Kenney in the first year of his second term, the administration had planned to spend much of the first half of 2020 negotiating contracts with the four major municipal unions. After the coronavirus struck Philadelphia, however, Kenney pushed through one-year deals that largely extended the terms of the previous contracts and included raises ranging from 2% to 2.5%. The move was designed to delay talks over longer-term deals until city leaders would have a better understanding of the pandemic’s impact on municipal finances, as well as the time to focus on the contracts after the crisis.