The union contract has also become a point of contention. In normal times, the administration would have spent the first half of this year working out four-year deals with each of the unions, using the incentive of increased compensation or benefits to extract concessions or reforms. But after the pandemic struck Philadelphia, Kenney negotiated one-year deals with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 and the three other major municipal unions that included raises and largely continued the terms of their previous contracts.