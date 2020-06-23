Multiple protests formed in Philadelphia in the name of defunding police Tuesday, as demonstrators staged a sit-in at the city’s Municipal Services Building and marched through the streets of South Philly.
Several blocks from the boarded-up South Philadelphia statue of Christopher Columbus, hundreds of protesters gathered Tuesday afternoon, denouncing “white supremacist vigilantes” and the police department’s handling of a group of people — some armed with weapons — who stood near the statue for days, claiming they were guarding it from protesters.
The protest, dubbed the “March Against Racist Vigilantes & Their Cop Allies #DefundThePPD,” was organized by a handful of leftist groups in response to how the Philadelphia Police Department handled the group.
Also Tuesday afternoon, about 30 protesters sought to occupy the lobby of Philadelphia’s Municipal Services Building Tuesday, demanding to speak with Mayor Jim Kenney or Managing Director Brian Abernathy before the city’s budget is finalized.
The sit-in is a last-ditch effort after weeks of protests calling to defund Philadelphia police achieved just a 4.3% reduction in the department’s proposed 2021 budget — even as services will be slashed and 450 city workers laid off to close a $749 million budget shortfall.
At Broad and Snyder, First District State Senate nominee Nikil Saval stood with the protesters condemning those who protected the statue, calling Columbus “a genocidal maniac.”
In addition to speaking out against the “vigilantes,” protesters Tuesday renewed calls to “defund the police” and asked city officials to reduce law enforcement funding and instead bolster cash flow to programs supporting schools, housing, and jobs.
Protest organizers said rumors that they planned to provoke violence or destroy property are wrong.
Molly Lawrence, an organizer with Socialist Alternative, said the goals are to speak out against “racist violence” and demand a reduction in law enforcement funding.
“Unfortunately we have leadership at the local and national level whipping up fear of protesters asking for justice,” she said. “Those fears are unfounded.”
Instead of marching south toward Marconi Plaza, the demonstrators in South Philly headed north toward City Hall, clapping and chanting, “no good cops in a racist system.”
The march came in the wake of observers saying police at Marconi Plaza stood by or were absent as the group milling around the statue physically attacked people by punching, kicking, burning, and sexually assaulting them. Police made two arrests in connection with the protests at the statue, both for assault, and issued four code violations.
Philadelphia Police said an internal investigation is ongoing, and Capt. Louis Campione was removed from his leadership post in the First District, which includes the plaza. The move was made two days after the left-wing news organization Unicorn Riot posted a video of Campione telling the person filming to leave the public plaza for “inciting a riot,” but police said Campione’s transfer wasn’t related to a specific incident.
The mayor and police commissioner have condemned “vigilantism” since a group of men with baseball bats and shovels roamed the streets of Fishtown on June 1, claiming they were protecting the neighborhood from looters. Several people said they were assaulted by members of the group as police stood by.
The march Tuesday was put together by progressive organizations including the Human Rights Coalition PA, Reclaim Philadelphia, Juntos, Sunrise Movement Philadelphia, and others that advocate for racial and social justice.
Organizers said speakers would include Nikil Saval and Rick Krajewski, both affiliated with Reclaim Philadelphia and who last month won Democratic nominations for state Senate and state House seats, respectively, over incumbents. Saval won in the First Senate District, which includes Marconi Plaza.
Last week, city officials boarded up the Columbus statue as they decide what to do with it. Uproar over the statue arose as the country is grappling with how to deal with monuments to controversial historical figures.
While those defending the statue saw it as a beacon of Italian American heritage, which is particularly strong in South Philadelphia, those advocating for its removal say it’s a painful reminder of the atrocities committed against Indigenous people at Columbus’ direction hundreds of years ago.
Officials with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation last week boarded up the base of a second Columbus monument in Philadelphia, this one at Penn’s Landing. The monument doesn’t depict Columbus himself.
The DRWC is soliciting public feedback, and has asked passersby to write in chalk on the monument their “hopes for the future of Philadelphia.” Some writings include “equity and solidarity,” “no racism,” and “real brotherly love.”