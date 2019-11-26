Residential programs that serve Philadelphia children should be required to install video cameras, train and pay staff well, and commit to reducing or eliminating the use of physical restraints, local leaders said Tuesday.
Additionally, Philadelphia should create an independent children’s ombudsman to investigate safety issues, and commit to building small, local residential programs to keep youth from becoming isolated from the community in far-flung, too-often dangerous placements.
The Youth Residential Placement Taskforce, formed in June 2018 and composed of leaders from the city Department of Human Services, public defender’s office, and City Council, among others, released its final report Tuesday urging local officials to reduce the number of youth put in institutions in the first place.
“Over-institutionalizing young people makes no sense,” said Councilwoman Helen Gym, who helped form the task force. “It’s bad for children, it’s bad for communities, it doesn’t help their families in any way and it’s also bad for our bottom line.”
In February, an Inquirer investigation detailed decades of violent abuse and cover-ups at the Glen Mills Schools, a revered residential program in Delaware County where Philadelphia judges sent thousands of local boys. The investigation came less than 18 months after the death of a 17-year-old from Philadelphia at Wordsworth Academy, a residential treatment center close to Fairmount Park.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who worked with Gym to create the task force, said that he related to the stories of those who were abused at Glen Mills. “Their stories weren’t foreign to me,” he said, having heard similar stories growing up in South Philadelphia. “We want to make sure that this document is executed,” he said. “So this is just the beginning.”
Residential programs — dubbed “kid jails” by critics — house juveniles who have committed crimes and whom judges have deemed need to be placed outside their homes, often after petty violations like missing school or failing a drug test. Residential treatment centers cater to youth who may have medical needs, intellectual disabilities, or are on the autism spectrum. These institutions are licensed by the state, but Philadelphia decides which facilities to contract with.
In its 46-page report, the task force also argued for better education opportunities for these children, saying youth fall so far behind that it is difficult to go back to their neighborhood schools, where their credits often don’t transfer.
Programs “closer to home,” or within 25 miles of city limits, would ensure school officials could keep a close eye on the curriculum at these programs, the report says, while increasing the safety of these youth.
Improving safety starts with improving staffing at these institutions, the task force says. It directs city leaders to work with its contracted providers to raise the minimum wage for program counselors to $18 an hour and offer comprehensive benefits.
“Frontline staff at residential facilities have challenging and high stakes jobs for which they often receive low pay and insufficient training,” the task force says. “Improper restraint usage and cases of abuse toward youth may occur as the result of poor training or lack of support.”
Physical restraints, which are supposed to be used only if a juvenile is an imminent danger to himself or others, became a euphemism for abuse and punishment at facilities like Glen Mills. The task force directed the city to require contracted programs to reduce or eliminate the use of physical restraints. These programs would also have to install cameras to record surveillance video, a key piece of evidence in child abuse investigations.
City leaders are also recommending the creation of an independent Youth Services Ombudsperson office “to receive and investigate concerns from youth and families about safety or services.”
The report quotes an unnamed “youth advocate” who says, "There needs to be someone on your team who takes the report and knows that the report won’t fall on deaf ears, so we can be confident that in the next 24 hours, someone follows up.”
This story will be updated.