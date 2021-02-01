Philadelphia City Council members Monday presented an ordinance that would provide additional oversight and procedures for awarding contracts to groups not affiliated with the city looking to provide the coronavirus vaccine.
The ordinance comes after the city severed ties with Philly Fighting COVID — a self-described group of “college kids” that once oversaw the area’s largest mass vaccination site. The fallout continues to roil Philadelphia.
The legislation — slated for introduction later this week — will require the city to have a contractual relationship with any vaccine provider in Philadelphia, regardless of whether an exchange of money exists. Both Philly Fighting COVID and the Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium were previously administering vaccines without city contracts.
No vaccine doses will be available to those without a city contract, and city departments will not allowed to be able to award contracts to groups without specifying and evaluating the organization’s experience, the legislation states. City departments will also be required to put in writing what experience qualifies the group to deliver vaccines safely.
This legislation, Council President Darrell L. Clarke said during a news conference, will give City Council more oversight in partnerships, like the one with Philly Fighting COVID, to ensure “nothing like this ever happens again.”
“We have to have make sure that the confidence of the citizens of the city of Philadelphia is in place, and it’s not there now. I’m getting calls from all over about what the heck’s going on,” Clarke said. ”The city of Philadelphia is basically an embarrassment across the country.”
The legislation also requires that city departments specify that the contract to administer the vaccine complies with the city’s Economic Opportunity Plan, which ensures that the city supports “minority, women, and disabled-owned businesses.”
City departments will be required to notify the president and chief clerk of City Council at least two days before entering into a contract with a group planning to deliver vaccines. The notification must include the group’s experience and demographic information about those who the group intends to inoculate.
The proposed ordinance will also require the Health Commissioner — or another official named by the mayor — to submit a report every two weeks to council and the public detailing what groups are permitted to distribute the vaccine, the number of vaccine doses provided to each group by the city, the number of doses administered, demographics of the people vaccinated, and the priority category of those receiving the vaccination.
The new proposed safeguards come one week after the city abruptly ended its partnership with Philly Fighting COVID after The Inquirer questioned the city about the group’s privacy policy, which allowed it to sell personal data through a previously undisclosed for-profit arm. The group, helmed by a 22-year-old Drexel graduate student while running mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, had little medical background.
The fallout was swift as new information about the group came to light, and Doroshin confessed to taking several vaccine doses from the Convention Center to administer to his girlfriend and friends. WHYY reported that his group had provided at-home testing for the family of Councilmember Bobby Henon.
An outraged City Council demanded answers, questioning how the group was given the green light to proceed with the city’s vaccine rollout, and comparing the process city officials’ reluctance last spring to partner with Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Some pointed to the disparity as an example of systemic racism in the city’s contracting process.
Late Saturday, Deputy Healthy Commissioner Caroline Johnson, who had worked closely with Doroshin, resigned after records obtained by The Inquirer showed she gave him an advantage in a city bidding process by providing a suggested budget number.
“We shouldn’t have gone into a relationship with them in the first place,” Health Commissioner Thomas Farley told The Inquirer. The city has promised to do right by those who signed up or received their first vaccine dose through Philly Fighting COVID, though exact plans for the vaccination rollout remain unclear.
Councilmember Cindy Bass, the chair of the public health and human services committee, called for a Council hearing on Friday on the city’s choice to allow Philly Fighting COVID to provide vaccines. Bass attended PFC’s mass vaccination site grand opening earlier this month, but has said she did not know of the organization’s background and now feels “duped.”