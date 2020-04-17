“Non-essential construction includes all construction EXCEPT for the construction of healthcare facilities or emergency repairs specifically approved by the City of Philadelphia,” Will Fernandez, L&I’s director of audits and investigations, wrote in the letter. “Unless you have received a waiver that specifically addresses the jobsite at which you wish to work (not your company generally) you are otherwise not permitted to continue work and must immediately stop all work beyond what is necessary to make the building safe and secure.”