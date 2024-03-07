Philly City Council on SEPTA shootings: ‘This is a crisis at every level’ | Council roundup

Philadelphia lawmakers on Thursday expressed anger, desperation and, in one case, “powerlessness” following a spate of high-profile shootings this week involving public transit that left 11 children shot.

Several Philadelphia City Council members said during the body’s weekly meeting that they’re considering what legislation they can advance to continue to address gun violence. But several lamented that solutions — whether they be cultural or related to gun laws — are largely outside their control.

“I am feeling powerless and shrouded by a pull of desperation,” said Councilmember Anthony Phillips, whose district borders the site where eight high school students were wounded in a shooting in Burholme on Wednesday. “This is a crisis at every level. It reflects an abject failure to protect our most basic social rights, life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”

He added: “This is not a SEPTA problem. It is a societal problem.”

Advertisement

Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., who represents parts of West and Northwest Philadelphia, pushed back, saying “we have an obligation, a sworn oath, never to be helpless.”

“Helpless? We are the help,” he said. “We need to measure up, man up, pony up to be that assistance to the people riding SEPTA. They don’t want us to be saying ‘I feel helpless.’ We have to double down, be determined to make our streets safer.”

» READ MORE: Live updates: Search for suspects after 8 students wounded in Northeast Philly shooting

City Council President Kenyatta Johnson, who was a longtime antiviolence advocate before becoming an elected official, said members are exploring ways to continue to support grassroots community organizations that provide services to people affected by gun violence. Dozens of those groups saw an infusion of grant dollars over the last several years under former Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration, and Johnson said he believes it made a difference.

He said Council is looking for additional investments in prevention as part of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s upcoming budget proposal, which will be unveiled in Council next week. She has said gun-violence prevention will be a key part of her spending plan.

“Statistics show that homicides are down and shootings are down. It may not feel like it,” Johnson acknowledged. “We just need to double down on those efforts of collaboration.”

Others said Harrisburg bears some responsibility. At-large Councilmember Rue Landau called on the legislature to pass stricter gun regulation laws or allow Philadelphia to pass its own. (In general, state law bars the city from regulating guns itself under a provision known as “preemption.”)

“Without that,” Landau said, “we are not going to fully have the tools that we need to make Philadelphia the safest place that we need to have.”

What else happened this week?

Honoring Jason Kelce: Council passed a resolution honoring Eagles center Jason Kelce, who announced his retirement earlier this week. The resolution, introduced by at-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson — a serious Birds fan — recognizes Kelce’s “historic career with the Philadelphia Eagles and his generous philanthropic contributions to the city.”

What’s coming up next?

Mayor’s budget address: Next week’s Council session will be dominated by Parker’s budget address. She’ll deliver a speech about her first major spending plan, and legislation will be introduced to be considered by Council over the next several months. Parker’s budget is expected to include a number of new investments, including in gun-violence prevention and trash cleanup.

Kensington business curfew: Councilmember Quetcy Lozada has championed legislation that would require some businesses along Kensington Avenue to adhere to a curfew and close at 11 p.m., but she placed the bill on hold this week. The legislation already passed through committee and was slated for a vote from the full Council Thursday. The bill is expected to be called up for a full vote in the coming weeks.

Quote of the week

I would like to thank City Council for making March 3 through 8 ‘Women in Construction Week.’ They need a month.

That was Ryan Boyer, head of the Philadelphia Building Trades & Construction Council, who testified in favor of legislation honoring women in the construction industry this week.