Courtrooms have been open during the computer shutdown, and jurors still must report for duty. Although prospective jurors can’t fill out jury questionnaires online, they can mail them in or bring them on their day of service. They also can call 215-683-7170 between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. with questions, or dial that number after 5 p.m. on the day before a scheduled date of service to learn whether they still must report.