The impassioned national discussion over the use and misuse of Native American images, names, and statues has come now to a green swath in one of the city’s wealthiest neighborhoods, where the club and St. Martin-in-the-Fields Episcopal Church have long stood side by side. The church wants the 166-year-old club to retire a logo similar to that worn by the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks — one that harkens back to an era when white settlers romanticized Native Americans, even as they were killing them and taking their land.