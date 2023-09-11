Another near-escape at Philly jail: Woman walked out door ‘left unsecured’

A 30-year-old prisoner at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center slipped out a door that “was left unsecured” on Sunday afternoon, according to an internal incident report obtained by The Inquirer.

The woman, Angie Molinuevo, then climbed two fences equipped with razor wire and landed on rocks along the Delaware River banks, where prison staff captured her.

The attempt comes four months after two men, Ameen Hurst and Nasir Grant, escaped from the same jail through an unlocked door — and got a 19-hour head start before staff took note of their absence. Hurst, 18, who was charged with four homicides, remained at large for 10 days; Grant, 24, who faced drug and gun charges, was captured after five days of freedom disguised in women’s clothing. The two had escaped through a precut hole in a security fence.

Molinuevo’s attempt, in the presence of several officers who immediately gave chase, appeared less calculated. She had arrived in the jail earlier that same day on charges of robbery, theft, terroristic threats, and possession of an instrument of crime. Her bail was set at 10% of $30,000, meaning a bond of just $3,000 was required. She was being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which declined to comment.

Philadelphia Department of Prisons spokesperson John Mitchell said that the attempted escapee has been placed in segregated custody, and an investigation is underway.

“The assigned receiving room correctional officer has been suspended immediately pending further investigation,” he said in a statement. “The integrity of our facility, as well as the work of other vigilant staff, ensured that this incarcerated person remained in the Department of Prisons’ custody.”