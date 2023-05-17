The second man who escaped from a Philadelphia jail last week was captured Wednesday morning, police say

The second of two men who escaped from a city jail last week was captured in West Philadelphia on Wednesday morning, police said.

Ameen Hurst, 18, who is accused of committing four homicides and other crimes, was arrested by U.S. Marshals on the 6100 block of Washington Avenue, Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said on Twitter.

Additional details were not immediately available, although Outlaw said he was taken into custody “without incident.”

Hurst and Nasir Grant, 24 — who was jailed on gun and drug charges — broke out of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on May 7 through a hole in a chain link fence, authorities have said.

Their disappearance was not noticed by correctional officers for nearly 19 hours. Authorities then initiated a citywide search for Hurst and Grant, while also launching an investigation into how the breakout happened and why it went undetected for so long.

Grant was captured in North Philadelphia last week after U.S. Marshals say they received information about where he was staying, then saw him getting into a car while disguised in women’s clothing. Police have also charged three others with aiding in the breakout, most recently a 21-year-old man who allegedly provided Grant and Hurst with transportation afterward.

This is a developing story that will be updated.