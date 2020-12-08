FDR Park will be the outside home for the 2021 Philadelphia Flower Show, according to a Monday announcement by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, which organizes the annual event.
The show is scheduled for June 5-13, under the theme “HABITAT, Nature’s Masterpiece.”
PHS announced plans in August to move the show outdoors, a first in the show’s nearly 200-yearlong history. Billed as the “largest indoor flower show in the world,” the show moves from the Convention Center, where it was held for the past two dozen years, to South Philadelphia’s largest park.
The decision came in the face of the pandemic at a time when there was no clear timeline for a coronavirus vaccine.
“We decided to have the show. That’s the big news, and safety will be a very high priority in guiding all the decisions we make,” Lisa Stephano, PHS chief marketing officer, told the Inquirer back in August.
Health officials expect that some Americans will begin getting vaccinated this winter. It’s still unclear when vaccines will become available to the general public and what the pandemic will look like next June.
The Flower Show attracts hundreds of thousands of people every year. In 2019, attendance totaled 250,000.
“We are working closely with our colleagues at Philadelphia Parks and Recreation and a host of planning experts including the Department of Public Health in Philadelphia to develop the Flower Show into a safe, beautiful, and extraordinary outdoor experience for everyone,” read an announcement sent to PHS members on Monday.
More details about the show will be revealed in the next few months.