Ever since, the Flower Show has packed the Convention Center with a spring oasis — often in what feels like the dead of winter. Starting in 2016, the show shifted a week later to avoid lower attendance caused by snow, and then again in 2017 when more than 30,000 tulips filled the entrance for the year’s Holland theme, only to have a late season nor’easter dump over seven inches of wet weather outside. As snow fell, attendance numbers dropped, too. In 2018, a snowstorm wreaked havoc on the opening night for “Wonders of Water,” which was plagued by another snowstorm the following week. And in 2019, snow struck again.