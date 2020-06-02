“This all started with a man being lynched on the ground, with police walking into a woman’s apartment and just shooting. There is no repercussion for killing a black or brown person, so our people have had it,” she said, referencing the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. “We don’t want our community destroyed. We don’t want to fall apart at the seams. But at the same time, we cannot allow you to lynch us and not be held responsible ever again. So here we are tonight.”