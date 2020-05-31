A day after protesters attempted to topple a 2,000-pound statue that has become a symbol of racial tension in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney said he would move it from a central city plaza “hopefully by another month or so.”
The statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank L. Rizzo currently sits in front of the Municipal Services Building in the shadow of City Hall, where it has since 1999. Kenney has for the last three years pledged to move it to another location, but repeatedly refused to pick a new place -- until protests this week swept the county without sparing the city of Philadelphia and the statue itself.
“We’re going to accelerate its movement," Kenney said during a news conference Sunday, adding: “I can’t wait to see it go away.”
Kenney’s announcement came hours after city workers hosed off the statue, which had been spray-painted with phrases like “PIG” during protests Saturday that were part of a nationwide action in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Those who targeted the statue Saturday attempted to pull it down and even set it aflame, to no avail.
Kenney said the cleaning Sunday morning was part of a broader effort to restore the area around City Hall, where there was additional vandalism and cars were burned during Saturday’s demonstrations. A handful of windows at City Hall were shattered and two cafes in Dilworth Park were vandalized and looted.
"It got cleaned with everything else that got cleaned,” Kenney said. “There was no intention of cleaning up for any particular political reason or any special reason.”
The mayor, who said Sunday he has “never liked" the statue has vowed to move it since 2017, when protesters across the nation rallied to have Confederate statues taken down. Kenney said it has been difficult to move because it is bolted into stairs that are above a concourse used by people every day.
City officials said last fall the move would occur between June and September 2021 to align with the reconstruction of Thomas Paine Plaza.
The former mayor has a complicated legacy. Large swaths of black Philadelphians remember Rizzo as a former police commissioner who built his political career on oppressing their communities. Plenty of white Philadelphians saw him as a protector.
A mural of Rizzo remains in the Italian Market, and it is routinely defaced.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.