A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday morning in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The victim, whom police did not immediately identify, was shot once in the chest on the 3100 block of Judson Street just after 9 a.m., police said. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said detectives believe the boy and several other young people had been sitting in a car parked on the block when at least one unidentified gunman walked up and fired shots into it.

The gunman ran away, Vanore said, but investigators were still seeking details about what the person looked like. No one was arrested and no weapon was recovered. Detectives were searching for nearby surveillance video and interviewing some of the other young people in the car, he said.

It was not clear why the gunman may have targeted the car or the people in it, Vanore said. Some neighbors said the car had been parked on the block for “quite awhile,” he said, so it was not clear if any of the people in the car when shots were fired had been able to drive it.

After the shooting, the nearby Rhodes Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown due to the investigation, police said. The lockdown was lifted just before noon.

By 1:30 p.m., police had largely cleared the crime scene. A red PT Cruiser on the corner of Judson and Clearfield Streets had bullet holes in the windshield, and 13 circles made with pink chalk dotted the street.

The car had been parked just outside Lunette Ray’s home. The 86-year-old was sitting in her bedroom this morning when she heard what she thought were at least 10 gunshots.

She peered out the window and saw several boys jump out of a vehicle and run away. One was severely bleeding and fell in the street, Ray said. She called 911.

“He laid there,” she said, “and I thought ‘oh my God, he couldn’t make it.”

It was the second shooting on the block in a matter of weeks. On Sept. 5 around 8 p.m., police said, a 43-year-old man was shot several times in the body. That case remains unsolved, according to court records.

Ray said she’s lived in the same house for 52 years, and for the first time this year, she won’t hand out candy for trick-or-treat.

“It’s the teenagers just killing and killing and killing,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

The homicide came as the city’s gun violence crisis has continued at an alarming pace. At least 428 people have now been slain in Philadelphia this year, police statistics show, already more than many recent annual totals.

And through Thursday, police statistics show, 165 children have been killed or wounded in shootings this year — more than twice as many as in all of 2015.

This is a developing story that will be updated.