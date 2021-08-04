Philadelphia police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the March shooting of seven people outside a Delaware Avenue sports bar.

The teenager, whom police did not identify because he is a juvenile, has been charged with seven counts of attempted murder, Deputy Police Commissioner Benjamin Naish said Wednesday during a virtual briefing on the city’s response to gun violence.

The shooting took place at about 8 p.m. on March 26 outside the Golf & Social bar on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue. It left seven men between the ages of 17 and 42 hospitalized, four in critical condition. Surveillance footage showed a gunman firing into a crowd of people, and police recovered 21 shell casings at the scene.

Naish said police apprehended the teenager last week, and had identified him with the help of outside law enforcement and tips from the public. Police publicly asked for information about the shooting in late March when Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration began hosting public briefings about gun violence, a move the city made under pressure from gun-violence prevention activists.

Police also announced Wednesday that they had arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the April 6 fatal shooting of 15-year-old Namir Johnson, who was killed on the 2500 block of West Somerset Street in North Philadelphia.

Quadiar Dailey, of Philadelphia, has been charged with murder and illegal gun possession. He is being held at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 9.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Dailey in late April and, with the assistance of the FBI, apprehended him on July 21.

Johnson was one of two friends killed in North Philadelphia within eight days. On April 14, 16-year-old Kadeem Green was found fatally shot on the 2900 block of North Taney Street, a few blocks from where Johnson was gunned down.

Naish said no charges have been filed in connection with the killing of Green.