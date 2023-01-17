A gas station employee and a 12-year-old boy were among those shot in Philly overnight, police say

A 67-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning during a robbery at a Tacony gas station, according to police, one of several violent incidents across the city overnight.

Elsewhere, authorities said, a 12-year-old boy was shot inside an Olney home late Monday — possibly by another child who got hold of an unsecured gun — and two people were killed in separate homicides: a 25-year-old woman in East Germantown, and a 25-year-old man in North Philadelphia.

In the gas station robbery, police said the victim — whom they did not name — was shot once in the back around 4 a.m. after three men came into the shop where the man had been working the cash register.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said the crime was captured on video, and that it showed two men lingering in the store for a few minutes before a third man came in, approached the register, and fired a shot beneath a plexiglass barrier and at the victim.

All three men then forced their way into the secured area behind the register, Vanore said, stealing the machine and fleeing with it.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 4:10 a.m., police said.

The shop was quiet Tuesday morning, and few neighbors were eager to speak about the crime. Police did not release information about the suspects, but said none had been caught.

Earlier Monday, just after 8 p.m. in Olney, a 12-year-old boy was shot in his left side while inside a house on the 5100 block of North 8th Street, police said. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Vanore said it appeared as if the boy had been shot by a younger child who’d gotten hold of a firearm. But detectives were still seeking to determine whose gun it was and how it fell into the hands of the child, Vanore said. No one had been charged as of Tuesday morning.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, police said, 25-year-old Kendra Johnson was fatally shot inside a house on the 5500 block of Crowley Street in East Germantown. She was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.

No one had been arrested as of Tuesday morning, but Vanore said detectives were investigating the possibility that the shooting was an act of domestic violence.

An hour before that crime, police said, just before 5 p.m., Dawson Johnson, 25, was fatally shot on the 2100 block of North 20th Street in North Philadelphia. Police said no one had been arrested, and no weapon was recovered.

Through Monday night, police said, 14 people had been killed in homicides this year, down from 27 through the same date last year.

Jamal Johnson, an anti-violence advocate who’s gone on hunger strikes and marches to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about the city’s shooting crisis, said outside the Tacony gas station Tuesday morning that Philadelphia’s level of gunfire still remained unacceptable.

“We’re not getting enough action” from city leaders to address the crisis, he said standing on the side of Torresdale Avenue, while holding a sign that said “Stop Shooting People.”