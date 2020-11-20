The man seen in this still image from a video is being sought as the suspect who drove a white or silver Chevy Uplander (seen parked at right, in front of a car) about 5:50 a.m. Nov. 10, 2020, and fatally struck a 60-year-old grandmother at Summerdale Avenue and St. Vincent Street, then fled the scene in a hit-and-run. He is seen in this still image shortly afterward, about 6:20 a.m., at Tyson and Algon Avenues.