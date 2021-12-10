Clark Griswold, who?

If COVID-19 has totally skewed your sense of time and reality, let a quick stroll around South Philadelphia remind you that the holiday season is very much here. We’re not even talking about the displays found along the neighborhood’s famed Miracle on 13th Street. Oh no. It’s almost like every block has taken a page out of that book. Even better, it’s like every block is trying to one-up one of Philly’s most popular holiday traditions.

So, are you one of them? The Inquirer is looking for people in the Philadelphia region to send us photos of their holiday decorations. Whether or not your display can be seen from space (looking at you, Longwood Gardens), we’re rounding up whatever it is you’re proud of. Because, if anyone knows how to do the holidays, it’s Philly.

» READ MORE: The best gift stores in Philly

To submit, please fill out the Google form below and send your photo to pmadej@inquirer.com. We may include some of our favorites in a roundup of the region’s flashiest/coolest/Philly-est decorations in the coming weeks. We may also reach out for an interview.

But if decorating isn’t your thing, that’s OK too. Here’s a guide to some of the best holiday light shows in Philly.