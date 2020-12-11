The holiday season has arrived, and if you’re looking for some festive outdoor fun, a drive- or walk-through outdoor holiday light show could be a good option.

You could crack open your wallet for any of the great, ticketed light shows in the Philly area, including Shady Brook Farms’ Holiday Light Show or A Longwood Christmas, but if you’re looking for less expensive options, this list is for you.

From neighborhood blocks to offerings from corporate entities, we’ve rounded up a list of local holiday light shows that you can see without spending a cent.

How we choose our best lists What makes something the best? Our recommendations are based on our reporters' deep regional knowledge and advice from local experts. We also strive to represent the geographic and cultural diversity of the city and region. Spot an error or omission? Email us at phillytips@inquirer.com

Most run daily starting at dusk, but to avoid crowds, weeknights can be better. And remember: Some of these are on small blocks or at private homes, so be respectful. It is the holidays, after all.

» READ MORE: 18 must-visit holiday markets in Philly

COVID-19 can’t keep down a good holiday light display like the Miracle on South 13th Street. Gearing up to get back into full swing after a downsized 2020, the 2021 version of this South Philly holiday light display will be up and running with many houses on the block in their best holiday regalia. Expect holiday light shows, music, inflatable decor, lights hanging from trees and over the street, and much more. Whether you take a walk or drive, remember: This is a residential area, so follow all pandemic precautions.

📍 1600 S. 13th St. 🌐 facebook.com/themiracleonsouth13thstreet 🕑 Runs through Jan. 1, 5-11 p.m.

Go deeper into South Philly to find a favorite local tradition just off Oregon Avenue. On the 2700 block of Smedley Street, you’ll experience all the holiday lights that you can handle — including a median in the center of the block that’s fully populated with Christmas-themed decor and blowups. Again, this one is a community display, so be respectful and follow all of the usual COVID-19 precautions.

📍 2700 Block of Smedley St. 📞 267-767-1049 📷 @smedleystreetchristmas 🕑 Runs through January 1 at dusk.

Just off Passyunk Avenue near Carpenter Street is a budding favorite neighborhood light show. Marking its fourth year in 2021, this display features dozens of inflatables and plenty of lights and projections, and adds another stop on your South Philly Christmas light tour. Feel free to take a walk or a drive through, but be sure to respect residents’ peace and privacy.

📍 800 block of Kimball St. 🌐 facebook.com/celebratexmaskimball 🕑 Runs through the holidays at dusk.

Boathouse Row’s iconic houses are known for their light displays, but they change things up around the holidays. Depending on when you go, you’ll see colorful themed displays marking Hanukkah (Dec. 10-17), Christmas (Dec. 19-25), and Kwanzaa (Dec. 26-Jan. 1). Take it all in on Martin Luther King Drive.

📍 1 Boathouse Row 🌐 phila.gov 🕑 Hanukkah, Dec. 10-17, Christmas, Dec. 19-25, Kwanzaa, Dec. 26-Jan 1, Daily at dusk.

» READ MORE: The ultimate Philly holiday gift guide

Winter in Franklin Square includes all kinds of yuletide activities, but for folks looking for a show, there’s the Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show. Running every 30 minutes, it features more than 100,000 holiday lights synchronized to holiday classics performed by the Philly POPS starting at 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

📍 200 N. 6th St. 📞 215-629-4026 🌐 historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square 📷 @franklinsquarephilly 🕑 through Feb. 27, Sun.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Electrical Spectacle Light Show runs every half hour beginning at 5 p.m.

Get thee to City Hall for a couple holiday spectacles. First, check out the Deck the Hall Holiday Lights, which features colorful projections timed to sound effects on display on the western side of City Hall. Then, head around the corner to Philly’s official Holiday Tree — a 45-foot concolor fir that’s decked out with about 5,000 feet of LED lights.

📍 1 S. 15th St. 📞 215-440-5500 🌐 centercityphila.org 📷 @centercitydistrict 🕑 through Jan. 1, Sun.-Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m.

Credit unions know how to celebrate the holidays, too. This year’s 14th Grand Illumination is a drive-through event at the main campus of American Heritage in Northeast Philly, where you’ll glimpse holiday displays made from more than 400,000 lights. You can get out of your car for photos, provided you follow social-distancing guidelines.

📍 2060 Red Lion Rd. 📞 800-342-0008 🌐 americanheritagecu.org 📷 @americanheritagecu 🕑 Nov. 27-Jan. 1, daily at dusk

» READ MORE: The Macy's Light Show is back for 2021

Held in the Grand Court, this annual holiday light show attracts more than 175,000 visitors each season. The show features musical accompaniment from the famed Wanamaker Organ, as well as narration by Dame Julie Andrews. For 2021, the light show runs once a day at 10:30 a.m. from Dec. 1 to 24, and moves to 11:30 a.m. from Dec. 26 to 31. No reservations, but times may change as the holidays approach, so check the Santaland website — where you can also watch it on demand — before heading out.

📍 1300 Market St. 📞 215-241-9000 🌐 wanamakerorgan.com 🕑 Dec. 1-24, 10:30 a.m., Dec. 26-31, 11:30 a.m.

Like the West Chester Griswolds, this Langhorne-based attraction is a holiday light show at a private home. For this one, you can tune your car radio to 92.1 FM to hear the half-hour music playlist to which the light show is synced. While it’s free, you can make a donation, which this year will go to the Challenged Athletes Foundation. The show officially starts on Nov. 26, but the official kickoff is Dec. 5 when Mr. and Mrs. Claus join, too.

📍 155 Colonial Dr., Langhorne 🌐 facebook.com/ColonialLights 🕑 through early January, dusk

» READ MORE: 2021 Philadelphia holiday events calendar

Peddler’s Village usually has plenty to do thanks to its more than 60 specialty stores, but around this time of year, it adds about one million dazzling lights as part of its Holidays in the Village event. There’s a light tunnel to grab the perfect Instagram photo, and some 75 gingerbread creations on display as part of its annual competition.

📍 2400 Street Rd., New Hope 📞 215-794-4000 🌐 peddlersvillage.com 📷 @peddlersvillage 🕑 through Jan. 9 at dusk

The Plummer family’s holiday light show gets its name from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. They have been doing displays since 1998 — starting in Aston with just 2,000 lights. They’ve moved since then and added a lot more lights to their annual display — more than 128,000 this year, which are all set to music Mon.-Thur. from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 87.9 FM. The radio-backed show runs every half an hour. Plus, the kiddos can drop off a letter to Santa.

📍 304 Dutton Mill Rd., West Chester 📧 clark@westchestergriswolds.com 🌐 westchestergriswolds.com 📷 @west_chester_griswolds 🕑 through Jan. 3, Mon.-Thur. 4:45-9:45 p.m., Fri.-Sun. 4:45-10:15 p.m.

Herr’s makes some pretty good snacks, but it’s also been serving up some crisp light displays every holiday season for more than 30 years. Head up to Nottingham to drive through its corporate headquarters, where you’ll take in more than 600,000 holiday lights through Jan. 2. Just remember to stay in your car.

📍 20 Herr Dr., Nottingham 📞 800-344-3777 🌐 herrs.com 📷 @herrs.snacks 🕑 through Jan. 2, dusk

In Delaware County, Rose Tree Park is celebrating the holidays with its annual light show — just like it has been doing for over four decades. This year, attractions include dozens of decorated, lighted trees, and figures that include everything from Santa and his reindeer to toy soldiers and gingerbread men. Plus, look out for a vendor village on the first three weekends of the festival.

📍 1671 N. Providence Rd., Media 📞 610-891-4663 🌐 delcopa.gov 🕑 Dec. 3-Jan. 2, 5-10 p.m.

Read more holiday stories

» READ MORE: Live your best life in Philly: Read our most useful stories here

Steven White contributed to this article.