“During the time of COVID, I have witnessed at least 20 individuals seeking shelter and being turned away at intake,” said Stephanie Sena, a professor of poverty and policy at Villanova University’s Widger School of Law, who has advocated tiny houses as an interim solution. One man, being discharged from the hospital after a leg amputation, was told he could only have a bed — but it would have to be a top bunk, which he could not climb into, she testified Thursday.