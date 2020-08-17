Philadelphia city officials posted a notice Monday morning saying the homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway must be cleared out by 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A similar notice announced the shuttering of an encampment on Ridge Avenue protesting policies of the Philadelphia Housing Authority.
This is the second posting for the Parkway tent encampment on a ball field on N. 22nd St., which was begun on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people. It was set to be closed July 10, but Mayor Jim Kenney postponed the action to personally intercede in hopes of reaching a resolution.
But on Monday morning, Kenney said that any further negotiations would be unworkable.
“After several weeks of face-to-face discussions, and more than two months of concerted efforts by our administration, I have come to the conclusion that further negotiations would be fruitless,” Kenney said in a statement. “I take this step again with a heavy heart, as a last resort, and in recognition of the growing health and safety concerns at the sites.”
Kenney said encampment organizers had continually shifted their demands. In addition, several things they wanted were out of the city’s control to grant, he said.
“When I stepped into these discussions,” Kenney continued, “I voiced the hope that a resolution was possible. I no longer harbor such hope.”
Encampment organizers could not be immediately reached for comment early Monday.
City officials said that throughout negotiations, teams of outreach workers repeatedly tried, with varying success, to contact occupants of the Parkway encampment. Although the workers were at times blocked and in at least one case violently chased away, a few were able to get more than 80 encampment occupants into emergency, temporary housing, as well as safe havens and the city’s COVID Prevention Space, according to a city statement.
It was not clear as of Monday morning how many people remained at the Parkway encampment.
When Kenney initially interceded, organizers were hopeful.
“It seems the mayor is trying to work toward a solution that would be peaceful and decent for everybody,” Jennifer Bennetch, an encampment organizer and housing activist, had said at the time. “He seems receptive to try out new ideas.”
Kenney told organizers that he believed the Parkway encampment underscores racial inequities, and that his administration shares the belief that “policy failures for generations have brought us to this point.”
On Monday, Kenney said that while PHA and city officials agree that everyone deserves decent housing, “the encampment is not the solution.”
Kelvin Jeremiah, president and CEO of PHA, said in a statement Monday morning that encampment leaders had presented “unreasonable demands” to house occupants of both sites. By demanding PHA housing for those living on the Parkway and Ridge Avenue, organizers “would have required PHA to violate federal policies or regulations.”
City officials said Monday that during negotiations, they had agreed to “concrete” actions.
Those included, among several suggestions: a temporary sanctioned encampment at another site; tiny-house villages; creation of new permanent housing units; support of a community land trust.
Since June 10, the Parkway encampment has attracted attention from supporters throughout the city who have sent a steady stream of food, water, and other supplies to keep the site going.
Organizers called the encampment a protest site, connecting it to the rhetoric of the Black Lives Matter movement.
At the same time it was politically celebrated, however, residents of the Parkway area said the encampment was also a hardship for them.
Saying they empathize with the plight of the homeless, Parkway residents nevertheless have argued that they’re the ones who must cope with intrusive, dangerous, and unhealthy behaviors that would confound any neighborhood. Tents from the encampment have sprouted at the Rodin Museum, Eakins Oval, and the Azalea Garden near the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Members of the Logan Square Neighbors Association as well as the Fairmount Sports Association say that for nearly two months they’ve seen drug use, with needles discarded on the fields on which children normally play ball. The associations also report mounting piles of garbage, acts of vandalism, public nudity, aggressive panhandling, strangers sleeping on residents’ front steps, and the siphoning of electricity from traffic light controls and water from fountains.
Acknowledging that local residents are witnessing raw moments, organizer Alex Stewart said earlier this month: “People without homes do have to scrounge and poop outside and panhandle. So, those who live in the neighborhood should use their high-income platform and their voices to help oppressed people, who should not have to tuck back into the shadows.”