City workers on Monday posted a formal notice that the protest camps — one on a ball field along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and a second, smaller camp on Ridge Avenue outside the headquarters of the Philadelphia Housing Authority — must disperse by 9 a.m. Tuesday or face eviction. Dozens of activists arrived on the scene as early as 7 a.m. to defend the Parkway site and its residents from an expected police presence, but 9 a.m. came and went with little activity.