Philadelphia police are questioning a suspect in the killing of a pregnant woman and her unborn child Saturday, but investigators say they are still collecting evidence and charges have not yet been filed.

Authorities said Jessica Covington, 32, was shot multiple times in the head and stomach just past 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street in Crescentville, where she lived. Detectives believe she had just left her own baby shower and was unloading gifts from her vehicle when shots rang out.

Joanne Pescatore, assistant supervisor of the homicide and nonfatal shootings unit in the District Attorney’s Office, said Monday that police had identified a suspect, but she would not identify the person or comment on a potential motive. She said investigators had recovered video footage from the block where the shooting occurred, but said several streetlights were out, and the video is “extremely” dark.

Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore confirmed homicide detectives were conducting “a lot of interviews,” executing search warrants, and analyzing other evidence. He described the investigation as “very active.”

According to District Attorney Larry Krasner, who said during a news conference that the slaying made him “sick,” it is “very likely” that whomever is charged in connection with the killing will face two counts of murder, one each for the mother and her unborn child. He said homicide detectives “have been working nonstop and doing an amazing job with this case.”

Mayor Jim Kenney on Sunday announced the city is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest, a $30,000 increase from the typical reward offered in homicide cases.

Members of Covington’s family, reached by phone Monday, declined interview requests.

Six people were killed over the weekend in Philadelphia as the city comes close to more than 500 homicides for 2021, the highest annual total in generations, topping the record set in 1990.

On Friday afternoon, 24-year-old Sykea Patton was walking with her 5-year-old twins on the 800 block of North Preston Street when she was shot multiple times in the torso. She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where she died.

Pescatore said Monday the killing was domestic in nature and that charges will be filed against an ex-boyfriend, whom she did not name.

This story is developing and will be updated.