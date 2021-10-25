A surge in shootings over the past 18 months has not only left government agencies scrambling for resources, but it has also overwhelmed some of Philadelphia’s agencies that aim to help those most affected by gun violence.

That includes the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia, which provides grief counseling and support services to victims of violent crime and their families. As the city is on pace to see more homicides than in any year in at least three decades, the group has been inundated with calls from people desperate for counseling.

But a new collaboration may help to fix it.

The group announced Monday that its West Philadelphia office located at 56th and Chestnut streets will now house representatives from other organizations, as well as victim-support staff from the District Attorney’s Office. The idea is that the agencies, which serve different purposes, can pool resources and operate under one roof, providing a central location for crime victims and their families to seek help.

Organizers say the partnership — dubbed the West/ Southwest Collaborative Response to Gun Violence — is the only in the city that combines grassroots organizations, a government agency, and academics working together in the same physical space to support victims of gun violence and prevent crime.

The Rev. Myra Maxwell, director of the victims support unit in the District Attorney’s Office, said there are more people affected by the killing of a loved one than her staff has the ability to serve.

“The impact of gun violence has really created the need for collaborative responses,” she said, “which means that we have to do things differently.”

» READ MORE: Police say their tactics are slowing gun violence in some neighborhoods. Shootings are still high citywide.

Natasha Danielá de Lima McGlynn, executive director of the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia, said this new “shared communal hub” will provide residents with everything from food assistance to yoga therapy.

In addition to the DA’s Office, McGlynn said she’s working closely with Khalif Mujahid-Ali, the founder and CEO of the Beloved Care Project. That group mobilizes “violence interrupters” to mediate conflicts in neighborhoods where shootings are most likely to occur.

Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania will advise and monitor the programs, then evaluate the impact. Sara Solomon, deputy director of the Penn Injury Science Center, said the new partnership allows academics to apply what they know about the root causes of gun violence “to the specific context and needs of the surrounding neighborhoods.”

“Frankly,” she said, “I’m fed up that there’s not a better bridge between research, what we know, and practice to be implemented and adapted to the context of the community.”

Few neighborhoods have been as impacted by the spike in gun violence than West and Southwest Philadelphia. More than 1,900 people have been shot citywide this year, about 8% more than at the same point last year, which was one of the most violent on record. Homicides this year have reached 450, up 14% compared to the same time last year. The majority of those crimes were committed with guns.

City Councilperson Jamie Gauthier, who represents parts of West Philadelphia, said the level of gun violence in her district has created an “unprecedented” demand on local social services agencies, and she said the new partnership is a creative way to address “our most urgent task as a city right now.”

“Gun violence is a crisis that’s not going to go away on its own,” she said. “It’s not just a matter of policing and putting more people in prison. It’s about understanding the needs of the community, about understanding the scarcity within our neighborhoods and what people resort to when they feel like no one has a stake in their future and ensuring that they thrive.”